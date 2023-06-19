Leonardo DRS Unveils New 8-inch Electro-Optical/Infrared Stabilized Gimbal for Group 2 and 3 UAS Platforms

Available with Company’s Market-Leading HexaBlu High-Performance Imager

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it is releasing its next-generation stabilized, multi-sensor EO/IR payload gimbal for small to medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems, light fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. The Small Unmanned Aircraft System Tactical Agile Gimbal (STAG)-8 gimbal is designed to deliver improved intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and targeting mission performance.

The STAG-8 gimbal provides a combination of the newest small high-performance sensors including high-definition electro-optical, high-definition mid-wave infrared, short-wave infrared, laser range finder and a laser target designator. The gimbal systems are highly stabilized, Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA)-compliant, less than 8” diameter and weigh under 12 pounds. STAG-8 delivers higher performance through significant savings in weight and volume over current competitor products.

The high-definition mid-wave package includes the industry leading DRS HexaBlu cooled 6-micron pixel pitch mid-wave infrared camera core module. HexaBlu is a commercial off the shelf technology providing high sensitivity HD resolution and long-range imaging performance in a small package.

“We are proud to add this high-performance gimbal to our STAG family of systems, a range of products that can be used on group one through three UAS aircraft across the United States Department of Defense and our allied partners,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business. “Understanding our customer requirements for lightweight, higher performance imaging and longer-range stand-off capabilities, we leveraged our experience from our successful line of smaller products to develop this next-generation STAG-8.”

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

