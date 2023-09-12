Leonardo DRS Unveils New 5-inch Electro-Optical/Infrared Stabilized Gimbal for Group 1 UAS Platforms

Available with Company’s Market-Leading TENUM 1280 High-Performance Infrared Imager

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it is releasing its next-generation 5-inch stabilized, multi-sensor EO/IR payload gimbal, with market leading high-definition nighttime imaging capability.





The Small Unmanned Aircraft System Tactical Agile Gimbal (STAG)-5 LLD gimbal is designed for small, unmanned aircraft systems, including common launch tube UASs, small tactical multirotor UAVs, and light fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

The STAG-5 LLD is the latest advancement in the DRS STAG-5 family of gimbals designed for Class 1 UAS platforms used across the U.S. military for a range of missions. The gimbal provides a combination of the newest small high-performance sensors including high-definition electro-optical, high-definition long-wave infrared, short-wave infrared, laser range finder and a laser target designator. The gimbal systems are highly stabilized, Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) compatible, less than 6” diameter and weigh under five pounds. STAG-5 LLD delivers higher performance through significant savings in weight and volume over current competitor products.

The high-definition long-wave package includes the industry leading DRS TENUM 1280 10-micron uncooled camera core. TENUM is a commercial off-the-shelf sensor providing ultra-high resolution and long-range imaging performance in a small package.

“Adding this high-performance gimbal for day and night use to our STAG-5 family of systems provides the warfighter a market leading capability to improve airborne operations, including JTAC missions, from small, highly portable UAV platforms,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president & general manager of the Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business. “We are proud of our innovative team that developed this breakthrough capability, it offers UAS primes, operators, and end-users a new choice to improve their intelligence surveillance reconnaissance-targeting mission execution and effectiveness.

Find out more about our family of advanced gimbal products on our website.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Steve Vather



Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



+1 703 409 2906



stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Michael Mount



Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs



+1 571 447 4624



mmount@drs.com