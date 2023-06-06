<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Leonardo DRS Set to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes
Business Wire

Leonardo DRS Set to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq and TASE: DRS), a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and broad-market Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the 2023 Russell index annual reconstitution, which will be effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indices. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indices to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact
Steve Vather

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact
Michael Mount

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+1 571 447 4624

mmount@drs.com

Articoli correlati

NEC and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Demonstrate Intersection Safety Using Private 5G and AI-based Video Analytics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative solution saves lives at intersections on public roadwaysSAN JOSE, Calif. & BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation of America (NEC),...
Continua a leggere

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s first spatial computer

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today unveiled Apple Vision Pro™, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the...
Continua a leggere

Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Completes Primary Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
The satellite successfully navigated to and imaged the MoonBOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital”...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NEC and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Demonstrate Intersection Safety Using Private 5G and...

Business Wire