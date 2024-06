Leonardo DRS Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for July 30, 2024

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, July 30, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release prior to the conference call.





The live audio broadcast of Leonardo DRS’s conference call with corresponding press release and supplemental information will be available on the company’s investor relations website. To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investors.leonardodrs.com.

A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

