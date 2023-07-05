Leonardo DRS Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for August 2, 2023

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq and TASE: DRS) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release prior to the conference call.


On July 28, 2023, Leonardo DRS’s majority stockholder, Leonardo S.p.A., is expected to announce its consolidated first half 2023 financial results, which will include select financial and operational data on Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS intends to issue an 8-K filing summarizing such disclosures.

The live audio broadcast of Leonardo DRS’s conference call with corresponding press release and supplemental information will be available on the company’s investor relations website. To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investors.leonardodrs.com.

A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact
Steve Vather

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact
Michael Mount

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+1 571 447 4624

mmount@drs.com

