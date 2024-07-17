Leonardo DRS Recognized for Commitment to National Security with 2024 James S. Cogswell Award

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that its Naval Power Systems facility in Danbury, CT. has been awarded the 2024 James S. Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).





Leonardo DRS was one of only 14 companies chosen for this prestigious award out of more than 12,500 eligible cleared facilities in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP). The company’s Danbury facility was recognized for this honor based on a number of factors including its strong security program and its leadership and support to other cleared defense contractors.

The award criteria focus on principles of industrial security excellence including, establishing and maintaining a security program that exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements; and providing leadership to other cleared facilities in establishing best practices while maintaining the highest standards for security.

“Leonardo DRS recognizes the immense responsibility that comes with being entrusted to support the Department of Defense on some of its most sensitive and classified programs and is deeply committed to maintaining an exceptional industrial security program,” said Mark A. Dorfman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Leonardo DRS. “Our team is delighted and honored to receive this prestigious award from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, recognizing our unwavering commitment to a true partnership between industry and government to protect our warfighters.”

“This is our twenty-second Cogswell award, and our businesses pride themselves in following the threat trends and developing security procedures that integrate into our daily business processes allowing security personnel to be business enablers,” said Rob Rixmann, vice president of industrial security at Leonardo DRS.

The Cogswell Award selection process is rigorous. A DCSA Industrial Security Representative may only nominate facilities that have at a minimum two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings, and which show a sustained degree of excellence and innovation in their overall security program management, implementation, and oversight. DCSA makes the final selections.

The James S. Cogswell award was established in 1966 to honor the late Air Force colonel, who acted as the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense and is the most prestigious citation for a cleared facility.

