Leonardo DRS Quantum-Focused Laser Technology Receives Prestigious Award for Groundbreaking Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that its cutting-edge Stretto® semiconductor laser technology has been honored with the prestigious SPIE Prism Award for its exceptional innovation in Quantum Technologies for 2025. The annual award honors the best new optics and photonics products on the market.

The company’s Stretto® product line is a first-of-its-kind ruggedized advanced laser system that offers high-precision performance. The unique system provides users with consistent operational reliability in challenging environmental conditions for the development of quantum-based capabilities.

As a longtime leader in the development of reliable advanced laser systems for the U.S. military, commercial industry, and scientific community, the company leveraged its deep experience to develop this innovative and compact system to provide users with a distinct advantage in the support of scientific advancements in quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communications.

“The Prism Awards honors companies that are driving significant and meaningful advancements in photonics, and we are thrilled to see our innovative Stretto® system recognized as a leader in laser solutions for quantum information sciences,” said Dr. Timothy Day, senior vice president and general manager, of the Leonardo DRS Daylight Solutions business unit. “By integrating cutting-edge laser technology with a vertically integrated supply chain and robust design, Stretto® is redefining how researchers and industries can leverage quantum technology.”

Quantum science is rapidly revolutionizing scientific fields and technological applications, producing unprecedented results for commercial, scientific and military applications. Leonardo DRS is at the forefront of pioneering and producing best-in-class, next-generation lasers that support the advancement of quantum technologies, with a focus on developing innovative, scalable, and high-performance solutions to enable new markets and multiple industries.

The annual Prism Award is presented by SPIE, a leading international society for optics and photonics focused on advancing light-based science and technology. Leonardo DRS was selected for the Prism Award by a panel of international judges representing government agencies, commercial enterprises, academia, and the broader photonics industry.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

