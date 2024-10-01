Leonardo DRS Opens New Facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has opened a new facility designed to enhance collaboration on current and future programs based at the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Grounds (APG ) in Aberdeen, Maryland.





The new facility will introduce an engineering lab, specialized vehicle integration bays as well as fully equipped conference rooms to increase connectivity with Leonardo DRS program personnel and technologies.

APG is home to several commands that oversee the development, testing and delivery of capabilities used by soldiers across the battlespace. Leonardo DRS works with these commands on several critical programs including networked C4ISR systems, electro-optical/infrared targeting sensors, electronic warfare capabilities, and vehicle-based force protection systems.

“We are proud to open this facility to strengthen our customer support capabilities and highlight our commitment to current and future partnerships across the APG community,” said Leonardo DRS CEO, Bill Lynn. “We believe that program success is based on listening to and working closely with our customer. This facility will bring us closer to APG and provide an accessible and agile environment to support the development, testing and delivery of cutting-edge products for our soldiers.”

The company has a long history of proven program success at APG partnering with the Army on a range of critical programs including the development and delivery of more than one hundred thousand Mounted Family of Computer Systems – creating the backbone of the Army’s current ground combat C4I networking capability; the Active Protection System for Abrams tanks designed to protect against a range of anti-tank missile threats, and the many advanced electro-optical/infrared, electronic warfare, and radar programs that give U.S. soldiers a distinct advantage across the battlespace.

Across those programs, Leonardo DRS has worked closely with the Program Executive Office Command Control and Communications (PEO C3T); Program Executive Office, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S); Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, and many others throughout the APG community.

Leonardo DRS is an agile and innovative provider of advanced defense technologies. Through its two segments in Advanced Sensing and Computing; and Integrated Mission Systems, the company has an extensive installed base of products supporting U.S. national security customers and allies across the multi-domain battlespace.

