Leonardo DRS Earns Raytheon Technologies Premier Award

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that its Airborne and Intelligence Systems business unit was awarded a Raytheon Technologies Premier Award for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in collaboration and customer service. The recognition is based on the partnership between Leonardo DRS and Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace division for the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) program.





The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: cost competitiveness, technology and innovation, business management / customer service, and collaboration.

“We are extremely proud of our TCTS II team and their successful partnership with Collins Aerospace,” said Larry Ezell, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems business unit. “The teams’ effective collaboration will enable continued success delivering this important product to the warfighter as the TCTS II program enters full rate production.”

Leonardo DRS, is a principal subcontractor to teammate Collins Aerospace, supplying its next-generation tactical training system for U.S. Navy air combat training. TCTS II provides the first open system architecture with certified Multiple Independent Levels of Security capable of meeting the security requirements of today’s 5th-gen, 4th-gen and coalition aircraft to deliver advanced real-time combat training.

The system uses existing training range frequency spectrum while increasing the number of participants and supports Synthetic Inject to Live capabilities to more realistically emulate contested/congested environments in tethered and untethered modes.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

