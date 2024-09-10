Leonardo DRS Delivers Critical C5I Capabilities for New Australian Army Combat Vehicles

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has delivered, ahead of schedule, critical C5I capabilities for the Australian Army’s Heavy Armoured Capability Systems. The delivery provides the new vehicles with the latest situational awareness technology allowing the Australian Army to keep ahead of new and emerging threats in the region.





Through the U.S. Government Foreign Military Sales program, Leonardo DRS was selected to provide its next-generation ruggedized C5I Battle Management System (BMS) hardware for the new M1A2Sepv3 Main Battle Tanks; M1A2Sepv3 and M88A2 Recovery Vehicles; M1074 Joint Assault Bridge platforms, and M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicles.

The Leonardo DRS BMS technology delivered to the Australian Army is designed for the service’s unique requirements and is built around the same combat proven C5I hardware in use with the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.K.’s ground combat vehicles. It is also designed to easily integrate networked communications with United States and coalition partners.

Leonardo DRS is one of the largest world-wide suppliers of rugged platform computers and display systems and has been providing these advanced systems to the Australian Army for more than 20 years. In total, the company has delivered more than 200,000 systems internationally, built to survive harsh environments and rigorous military standards.

“We are very proud to support our close allies in the Australian Land forces by delivering our newest generation of proven C5I Battle Management System capability ahead of schedule,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. “In today’s complex threat environment, it is paramount to ensure these critical capabilities are ready to be fielded as soon as possible,” he said.

Network computing and integration is a key strategic focus for the DRS as it continues to be the leading provider of advanced C5 technologies with the U.S. military and allied militaries around the world. The combat-proven, ruggedized systems enable increased data and communications needed for targeting, situational awareness and Battle Management Systems in multi-domain battlefield operations. The company is investing in the future of C5 through the development of the next-generation of tactical computing systems, AI processing solutions and advanced C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards/ Sensor Open System Architecture aligned mounted systems – all aimed at enabling future network and platform processing to improve sensor fusion, situational awareness, and reduce the cognitive burden for commanders and crews.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

