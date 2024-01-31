Leonardo DRS Delivers 1,000th Laser System Key to Rotor and Fixed-Wing Aircraft Protection System

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has delivered the 1,000th Solaris™ ruggedized laser system that is at the heart of Northrop Grumman’s Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system. CIRCM is a next-generation aircraft protection system designed to defend rotary wing, tilt rotor, and small fixed wing platforms across the U.S. armed services from a range of missile threats.





“We are proud to be a trusted partner with Northrop Grumman on this critical technology designed to keep aircraft and aircrews out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Timothy Day, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Daylight Solutions business unit. “This highly reliable technology is designed for the high-threat environment our aircrews face today and tomorrow, and we are pleased to play a part in providing this protection for users across the services.”

The Leonardo DRS Solaris is the laser source for Northrop Grumman’s 5th generation IRCM technology for warfighter protection. The laser works in the CIRCM system to ‘dazzle’ the missile’s infrared guidance system allowing the aircraft to safely move away from the missile threat. In addition, the Solaris Line Replaceable Unit is modular and expandable to adapt to future threats.

U.S. Army and Northrop Grumman program officials will visit the Leonardo DRS production facility in San Diego to celebrate the delivery of the 1,000th Solaris unit for the CIRCM program, and to congratulate employees on their dedication to keeping our frontline pilots and aircrews safe.

Leonardo DRS has an extensive installed base of laser technology across the U.S. military. Advanced sensing capability is a key strategic focus for Leonardo DRS providing world-leading sensing and laser technologies for a range of aircraft protection and mounted and unmounted sensors supporting the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

