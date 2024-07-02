Leonardo DRS Delivers 1,000th Infrared Sensor Key to U.S. Army Helicopter Missile Warning System

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has provided the 1,000th advanced sensor package which is at the core of BAE Systems’ 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS), a next-generation missile warning and hostile fire detection system. The system is designed to protect U.S. Army pilots and crews from new and emerging missile threats.





The advanced DRS 2-color infrared detector package is integrated into BAE Systems’ 2CAWS system for the U.S. U.S. Army’s Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS) Quick Reaction Capability program.

The 2CAWS technology provides a foundation for the Army’s current and future threat detection needs by giving aircrews advanced 360-degree threat detection capabilities to enhance survivability.

“We are proud to have reached this important milestone and be partnered with BAE Systems to have developed this critical lifesaving technology for aircrews,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “The challenges in Ukraine emphasize how important it is to have this capability on aircraft today on the battlefield to maneuver and conduct operations.”

The system was designed to provide threat information to the aircrew and integrates with countermeasure systems to protect against shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched infrared surface-to-air missiles.

U.S. Army and BAE Systems program officials recently visited the Leonardo DRS facility to celebrate the delivery of the 1,000th 2CAWS for the LIMWS program, and to congratulate employees on their dedication to keeping our frontline pilots and aircrews safe.

The Leonardo DRS has an extensive installed base of electro-optical and infrared technology across the U.S. military. Advanced sensing capability is a key strategic focus for Leonardo DRS providing world-leading sensing and laser technologies for a range of aircraft protection and mounted and unmounted sensors supporting the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contacts



Steve Vather



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



+1 703 409 2906



stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact



Michael Mount



Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs



+1 571 447 4624



mmount@drs.com