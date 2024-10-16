Leonardo DRS Awarded Contract to Deliver Additional Mission Equipment Packages for New SGT Stout Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced that it has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to provide additional mission equipment packages (MEP) for new SGT Stout Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Stryker capability. The contract is valued at more than $77 million and as part of this contract Leonardo DRS will be responsible for MEP assembly, integration and test.





With the integrated MEP, the SGT Stout Stryker allows soldiers to detect, identify, track, and defeat Group 3 unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing, and fixed wing threats. Three Division Air Defense Battalions have already received this urgently needed capability.

“The use of manned and unmanned aircraft in current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine reinforces the need to field this capability to U.S. Army divisions as quickly as possible,” said Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. “We are proud to continue to answer the call with our partner General Dynamics Land Systems. Fielding air defense systems is very important as air threats become increasingly more capable,” he said.

Integrating the MEP for the SGT Stout Stryker highlights DRS’s proven experience integrating multiple complex technologies as part of a range of accelerated acquisition programs. The company’s integration capability extends across all domains to support force protection, computer networking and C5I, as well as naval power and propulsion systems.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

