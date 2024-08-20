Leonardo DRS Awarded $52 Million Follow-On Production Order for Sniper Weapon Sights

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has received an order for continued production of its advanced Sniper Weapon Sights for U.S. Army snipers. The recently awarded production order for $52 million was made under the current Family of Weapon Sights–Sniper (FWS-S) IDIQ contract.





Incorporating DRS’s proven cooled infrared imaging technology, FWS-S is a clip-on thermal weapon sight used in conjunction with existing daytime sniper optics to provide rapid target acquisition capabilities to the sniper during day and night. The sighting system gives users the ability to acquire targets in a range of difficult environmental conditions, including smoke or fog, providing strategic and tactical advantages to the sniper.

“Ensuring soldiers have the most advanced technology on the battlefield today is critical, and the Family of Weapon Sights – Sniper answers that call,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of DRS’s Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business. “We are proud to provide this innovative technology, and proud the U.S. Army recognizes us as a trusted partner to continue delivering these systems to the frontline warfighters.”

In addition to FWS-S, Leonardo DRS has an extensive installed base of electro-optical and infrared technology across the U.S. military. Advanced sensing capability is a key strategic focus for the company providing world-leading sensing and laser technologies for a range of aircraft protection and mounted and unmounted sensors supporting the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

