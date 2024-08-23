Leonardo DRS Awarded $49 Million Contract for Additional Advanced Joint Assault Bridge Systems

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to build additional advanced Joint Assault Bridge systems for the U.S. Army and the Romanian military (through a Foreign Military Sales agreement). Under the contract, the award is worth more than $49 million.





The Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) is a next-generation track-wheeled armored engineer vehicle built on a modified M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank chassis. It is designed to deliver assault-bridging capabilities and provide freedom of maneuver to U.S and allied armored forces.

“We are proud to continue to deliver this robust and reliable system to the U.S. Army and allied militaries to ensure armored vehicles can better navigate complex battlefield conditions,” said Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. “In partnership with the U.S. Army, we have successfully delivered more than 100 of these next-generation Joint Assault Bridge systems. JAB is a force multiplier and provides warfighters with advanced infrared vision technology, rapid assault launch and retrieve capability and superior mobility.”

The Joint Assault Bridge system is an example of DRS’s deep experience as a leading integrator supporting a wide range of missions for the U.S. military and allies around the world. The company’s integration capability extends across all domains to support force protection, computer networking and C5I, as well as naval power and propulsion systems.

