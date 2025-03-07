Leonardo DRS Announces Successful Delivery of Next-Generation Voice Communication Systems for U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke DDG51-Class Destroyers

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today the delivery of its first next-generation Integrated Voice Communication Systems (IVCS) in support of the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke DDG51-class destroyers. The state-of-the-art systems provide mission-critical ship-wide communications vital for ensuring effective operations across all surface navy missions.

IVCS is the latest generation shipboard communications technology that provides reliable, tactical communications for Navy operators. The computer-controlled telephone system connects to a ship’s announcing system, shore telephone lines, radio communications and battle sound-powered telephone circuits.

The advanced IVCS was designed, built, tested, and delivered as an upgrade to its long line of voice communication systems, including the company’s Shipboard Integrated Communications Systems and Secure Voice Switching systems. These systems are in use on destroyers and frigates of the US, Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, Japanese, and South Korean navies underscoring the company's leadership in delivering cutting-edge secure naval communications solutions.

“This delivery marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Leonardo DRS and the U.S. Navy, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting global naval operations with advanced, reliable and secure communication technologies,” said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit. “We are proud to continue to answer the call by fielding modern network communications supporting our warfighters today and into the future.”

Leonardo DRS has been a key supplier for the U.S. Navy Cruiser and Destroyer Aegis Modernization program providing mission-critical, tactical communications systems supporting command and control operations on the ships. It is another example of the company’s deep experience as a leader in complex design and manufacturing supporting a wide range of missions and capabilities. Leonardo DRS’s abilities extend across all domains to support naval, ground, air, space, and cyber missions in areas of sensing, force protection, computer networking, as well as naval power and propulsion systems.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contacts

Steve Vather

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+1 703 409 2906

stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Michael Mount

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+1 571 447 4624

mmount@drs.com