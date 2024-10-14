Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo Successfully Demonstrate New Counter-UAS Directed Energy Stryker, Shooting Down Drones in Live-Fire Engagement

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) and BlueHalo announced today the successful live-fire demonstration of a new Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Directed Energy (DE) Stryker designed to defeat Group 1-3 UAS with multiple kinetic and non-kinetic defeat technologies.

During last month’s demonstration for U.S. Army officials in Socorro, N.M., the mobile C-UAS capability successfully destroyed numerous drones using BlueHalo’s 26kW LOCUST Laser Weapon System. Additionally, the demonstration included near-simultaneous C-UAS and ground engagements with the laser and a 30mm remote weapon station (RWS). The C-UAS DE Stryker successfully destroyed every drone over the two-day demonstration.





Leonardo DRS has deep experience in developing, integrating, and fielding mobile air defense and C-UAS solutions for the U.S. Army, The demonstration is the latest step in a process that started with the company identifying the need for a directed energy multi-layered mobile C-UAS system built around best of breed technologies from strong partners.

“In just eight months, Leonardo DRS and our outstanding industry partners designed, built, and tested this Stryker-based Directed Energy Counter-UAS prototype. We were able to move quickly by leveraging DRS’s proven experience building a cohesive team of partners to rapidly deliver air defense capabilities to the Army,” said Aaron Hankins, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Leonardo DRS Land Systems. “Our C-UAS Directed Energy Stryker is a future capability available to warfighters today, and we’re excited to display it during the 2024 AUSA Annual meeting.”

The Stryker includes two primary kinetic effectors – EOS Defense Systems’ USA R400 30mm RWS with Northrop Grumman’s XM914 cannon and BAE Systems’ 2.75” Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System fired from an Arnold Defense launcher. The on-board radar is DRS’ RPS-92 nMHR which provides long-range detection, continuous tracking, and weapon system cueing. As the lead vehicle integrator, DRS Land Systems worked across the coalition to integrate these capabilities.

Non-kinetic effectors include BlueHalo’s LOCUST LWS, which is stored inside the Stryker and deployed when a threat is detected. The 26-kilowatt LWS combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software and processing to enable and enhance the directed energy “kill chain”. It tracks, identifies, and defeats Group 1-3 UAS and other threats. In addition to the LOCUST LWS, the Stryker employs BlueHalo’s Titan C-UAS™ and Titan-SV non-kinetic technologies, delivering comprehensive 360° surveillance and threat detection and mitigation of Group 1 and 2 drone threats.

“BlueHalo’s LOCUST Laser Weapon System is operationally deployed, proven, and trusted. Its modularity and ease of integration across platforms makes it a great fit for the Stryker armored vehicle,” said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Portfolio President and Corporate Executive Vice President. “BlueHalo is thrilled to lean forward with our partners at Leonardo DRS and the incredible coalition of industry leaders that has come together. Our unique combination of operational know-how and innovation has enabled us to rapidly develop a critical capability that directly addresses the challenges our warfighters are facing daily in contested environments. We are excited to share this progress with customers and roll these systems out to the frontlines in support of our nation’s most critical missions.”

The C-UAS DE Stryker provides soldiers with the mobility, firepower, and protection required to maneuver, fight, and survive at the tactical level in contested environments. The Stryker has enhanced lethality to defeat ground and air threats, and it is fully integrated with the US Army’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) network, ensuring it is interoperable with other Air Defense systems.

The new C-UAS DE Stryker brings together innovative technologies from a coalition of industry partners. In addition to Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo, the coalition includes EOS Defense Systems USA, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Digital Systems Engineering, Arnold Defense, and AMPEX.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers’ critical missions and national security. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn.

