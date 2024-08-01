Home Business Wire LENSAR to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8,...
LENSAR to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, August 8, 2024. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.


To participate by telephone, please dial (800) 274 8461 (Domestic) or (203) 518 9848 (International). The conference ID is LENSAR. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSAR’s website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the cataract procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-pulse laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reducing overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, which is designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Contacts

Thomas R. Staab, II, CFO

ir.contact@lensar.com

Lee Roth / Cameron Radinovic

Burns McClellan for LENSAR

lroth@burnsmc.com /

cradinovic@burnsmc.com

