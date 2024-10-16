Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA Accelerates Smarter Decision Making and Enhances Operations Processes for Improved Business Outcomes

At Lenovo Tech World, Companies Expand Collaboration to Deliver Full-Stack Hybrid AI Capabilities and Customized Generative AI Agents Leveraging Enterprise Data to Unlock Intelligence Across Platforms

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LenovoTechWorld–Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, in his keynote presentation with NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, unveiled Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA at this year’s Lenovo Tech World—Lenovo’s annual global technology innovation event. Enabled by Lenovo’s full-stack capabilities and Lenovo AI Library, together with NVIDIA AI software, accelerated computing, and networking, Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA empowers organizations to turn data and intelligence into business outcomes faster and more efficiently, accelerating AI adoption and delivering greater return on investment (ROI).





Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA debuts at a time when businesses are increasingly focused on proven solutions to drive innovation and address unique business challenges. A recent Lenovo survey found that 61% of CIOs find it very challenging to demonstrate ROI from their AI investments. Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA enables customers to benefit from pre-validated and industrialized solutions for accelerated deployment.

“ Delivering Hybrid AI requires leveraging a purpose-built portfolio and AI services expertise that simplifies the path to AI and enables real-world applications for businesses. Our collaboration with NVIDIA brings together the best of both companies to ensure rapid and reliable AI outcomes for businesses across industries. Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA helps customers achieve outcomes faster by enabling their people to access relevant intelligence across personal, enterprise and public AI platforms,” said Yang.

“ AI is reinventing computing and accelerating businesses and industries globally,” said Huang. “ Lenovo and NVIDIA’s collaboration is revolutionizing enterprise computing, helping transform companies into platforms of AI agents and digital intelligence that drive incredible speed, innovation, and productivity.”

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA combines full-stack AI capabilities optimized for factory-like industrialization and reliability with a library of ready-to-customize AI use-case solutions that help customers break through the barriers to ROI from AI. The two companies have partnered closely to integrate NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, software, and AI models into the modular Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA solution framework for optimized performance. On the Tech World keynote stage, Lenovo and NVIDIA announced solutions designed to help customers maximize speed, innovation, productivity, and energy efficiency:

Lenovo AI Fast Start: Accelerated Deployment

Lenovo AI Fast Start helps organizations prove the business value of use cases on Personal AI, Enterprise AI, and Public AI platforms within weeks. Leveraging the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo for building AI agents, Lenovo AI Fast Start gives customers access to AI assets, experts, and partners that help organizations rapidly build generative AI use case solutions with their own data and tailor them to meet the unique needs of their businesses, maximizing relevance in real-world environments and speeding progress to deployment at scale.

Lenovo AI Library

The Lenovo AI Library brings Hybrid AI to life with proven AI use case accelerators, including domain-specific language models and functional and vertical agents.​ Spanning key use cases across multiple domains, including marketing, IT operations, legal, product development, and customer service, the pre-validated solutions in the Lenovo AI Library help customers speed deployment to accelerate outcomes from AI. Lenovo and NVIDIA are building ready-to-customize functional and vertical AI solution accelerators on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and, in the future, NVIDIA Omniverse platforms for the Lenovo AI Library. Together with a curated ecosystem of AI Innovators and partners, Lenovo AI Services will also customize and integrate the recently announced NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, also part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

Data and Technology Foundations for AI

Many organizations are carrying a technology debt and need help to modernize their platforms to realize value from AI. The Lenovo Data and Tech Foundations for AI service helps customers assess the readiness of their platforms, then take pragmatic and cost-effective actions to modernize their data, apps, and cloud technologies with proven accelerators, tools, and methodologies. ​Across the full stack, Lenovo will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, software, and AI models to enable customers to drive maximum value from their data and technology investments.

AI-Ready Infrastructure and Lenovo Neptune Liquid Cooling

As AI demands surge, enterprise computing must evolve to meet the need for processing more data everywhere while addressing increasing power demands. Since first announcing Lenovo’s hybrid AI approach with NVIDIA in October 2023, the Lenovo portfolio has expanded to include 80+ higher performance, energy-efficient platforms1. With more than a decade of leadership in liquid-cooling innovation, the sixth generation of Lenovo Neptune delivers supercomputing to organizations of all sizes with water cooling that efficiently powers the NVIDIA Blackwell platform and AI at scale. Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA ensures greater energy efficiency2 with a portfolio of powerful AI-ready infrastructure, workstations, PCs, and management software.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA represents a new era of AI deployment for businesses worldwide by effectively resolving a primary obstacle to AI ROI. Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA gives organizations access to relevant intelligence from Hybrid AI platforms so they can make smarter decisions – optimizing processes, increasing productivity, improving efficiency, and maximizing innovation for growth. By simplifying the deployment process and unlocking intelligence with AI agents, Lenovo and NVIDIA help organizations achieve faster, more reliable AI outcomes that allow them to modernize and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced and evolving digital landscape.

For more information about Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/services/ai-services/

1. Based on Lenovo data from internal Lenovo ISG research

2. Based on Lenovo data

LENOVO and NEPTUNE are trademarks of Lenovo. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

Zeno Group for Lenovo: lenovossg@zenogroup.com