Lenovo’s Cutting-Edge ThinkPad and ThinkBook Laptops Pave the Way for AI PC Innovation at MWC

New ThinkPad™ T14 i Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, T16 Gen 3, X12 Detachable Gen 2 and ThinkBook™ 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 featuring Intel® Core® Ultra™ processors are AI PCs for the next wave of personalized business computing.

Jaw-dropping Lenovo™ ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept unveils for the first time.

Smart Connect unifies Lenovo and Motorola’s digital ecosystems to create a seamless multi-device experience across PCs, smartphones and tablets.

New accessories including ThinkVision™ M14t Gen 2 mobile display, USB-C® Slim Travel Dock, and ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack are designed to enhance mobility.

Lenovo Identity Advisor provides a centralized smart tool for consumers to monitor digital identity and protect personal information.

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at MWC® 2024, Lenovo launched new hardware and software solutions that showcase its focus on AI-driven innovation and commitment to a more sustainable future. These include brand new ThinkPad and ThinkBook business laptops – unveiling AI features that enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency – with performance enhancements and multi-mode versatility. Additionally, Lenovo introduced a selection of accessories designed to boost mobile productivity, including the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 portable display, a USB-C Slim Travel Dock for comprehensive docking on-the-go, and a redesigned ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack that allows for easy carrying of a mobile office. Rounding out the new hardware announcements are new software solutions, including Lenovo Identity Advisor, a digital identity monitoring tool and Smart Connect, a software that unlocks multi-device synergies and maximizes productivity. Finally, Lenovo unveiled a futuristic proof of concept laptop – the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept – which features the industry’s first laptop with a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display1, providing a completely borderless and see-through display experience.









Redefining Boundaries with Futuristic Proof of Concept

Introducing Lenovo’s latest groundbreaking innovation proof of concept, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept. This laptop revolutionizes the interaction and creation experience with its remarkable 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. With a borderless screen, transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating footpad design, it effortlessly exudes a sense of high-tech simplicity, elevating the user’s overall experience.

The brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen opens up new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content. The transparency allows it to effortlessly integrate naturally within its environment. Users can seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, unlocking new levels of creative efficiency. AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors.

Micro-LED technology offers many advantages in the development of transparent displays. High color saturation combined with exceptional contrast and 1000 nit brightness of the screen allow for optimal visibility both indoors and outdoors, making it equally suitable for nearly any setting. The technology also offers more possibilities in the future with further optimization of image quality, durability and adjustable transmittance to provide more privacy or more transparency to interact with real world objects. With its ability to display videos and dynamic images, the transparent screen seamlessly blends and harmonizes with its surroundings.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept is not only a proof of concept but showcases a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined.

A New Generation of AI PCs for Business

Introducing the latest generation of business laptops from Lenovo – the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro® on select models and Windows 11, and offer an optimal ecosystem of AI hardware and software solutions to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences. With an ever-increasing selection of software applications2 that benefit from the dedicated AI acceleration support, users can enjoy new and enhanced proficiencies across broad areas of usability and productivity.

Copilot in Windows3 is at the user’s fingertips as their everyday AI companion and it works across many different apps on Windows 11 to control settings, kickstart creativity and save time with tasks including summarizing web pages and emails. Quickly access the AI companion with one press of the Copilot key.

The AI PC revolution is here, and Lenovo is dedicated to transforming its PCs and smart devices to deliver personalized AI solutions. These new Lenovo laptops are amongst the first to drive it. They offer users the most comprehensive personalized PC experiences yet, helping to streamline workstreams and boost productivity. Whether it is collaborating with colleagues, meeting with customers, or analyzing data and creating content, these new ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops can accelerate workflows with supported AI-enabled software tools users need to encourage maximum creativity and efficiency.

Next-Level Productivity Unleashed: Explore the Brilliant Powerhouse of the ThinkPad T Series Laptops

The ThinkPad T series is one of Lenovo’s most successful business laptops, and the new ThinkPad T series laptops reinforce the importance of a very popular workhorse laptop built for discerning business users who seek high performance and durable devices with access to the latest features designed to improve and enhance everyday productivity. The latest generation ThinkPad T14, T14s, and T16 incorporate the premium design feature of the elegant Communications Bar that houses a 5MP camera, noise cancelling microphones, and also acts as an easy one-handed lip for opening and closing the device. Furthermore, the communications bar allows for narrower bezels thereby increasing the screen-to-body ratio that results in a more refined thinner and lighter design.

In addition, embracing the inclusive user experience focus of Lenovo’s Product Diversity Office, ThinkPad T series will integrate the tactile markings announced on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9. These additional tactile cues are designed to increase accessibility and aid users who are visually impaired to navigate the keyboard. Furthermore, the frequently used CTRL key has been swapped with the Fn key to be more readily accessible on the left edge of the keyboard. Additional user-centric innovations continue to enhance end user experiences, such as:

Double tapping the TrackPoint opens the TrackPoint Quick Menu allowing users to customize common features such as microphone or camera settings.

allowing users to customize common features such as microphone or camera settings. Lenovo View application, that runs on the Intel Core Ultra NPU to save processor load, provides video enhancing tools for the camera including a new Low Light Enhancer that can brighten and denoise video in low light environments.

application, that runs on the Intel Core Ultra NPU to save processor load, provides video enhancing tools for the camera including a new Low Light Enhancer that can brighten and denoise video in low light environments. 3M ™ Optical Film solution is available on optional WUXGA displays on ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5. The embedded optical film increases the brightness of the display from 300 nits to 400 nits while using up to 16% less power 4 , thereby reducing energy consumption.

solution is available on optional WUXGA displays on ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5. The embedded optical film increases the brightness of the display from 300 nits to 400 nits while using up to 16% less power , thereby reducing energy consumption. New ThinkPad T14 and T16 designs integrate enhanced repairability features.

features. New ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 will also be available powered by AMD Ryzen™ 8040 series processors with built-in AMD Ryzen™ AI, giving customers a broader choice of high-performance CPUs.

Innovating for Sustainability and Repairability

Lenovo is transitioning to a circular economy by innovating in the supply chain, product design, and services and is focusing on a “design, use, return, re-use” model and promoting disassembly and recycling. Lenovo integrates closed-loop recycled plastic into their products and aims to recycle 800 million pounds of end-of-life products by 2025-2026. They also aim to use 300 million pounds of post-consumer recycled content plastics in their products and improve packaging sustainability5.

Lenovo’s commitment to a more sustainable future is evident in its ThinkPad line, highlighting dedication to the circular economy. ThinkPad laptops prioritize sustainability from design to end-of-life management. Recycled materials are used in manufacturing, promoting responsible sourcing and minimizing waste. Additionally, ThinkPad laptops are designed for longevity, allowing for simpler repair and upgradability, extending their product lifespan.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3, with insights from the iFixit Solutions team, have been designed to be more repair-friendly, not only extending customer replaceable parts (CRU) to include the battery with a cable-free connector in addition to a fully socketed DIMM design, SSD and WWAN replacement, but also adding visual indicators for easier repairs. With support from the iFixit team, Lenovo created new repair guides including video procedures for all CRU parts as well as making those parts easier to order. This extends the product lifecycle, reduces electronic waste and offers cost-saving advantages for businesses and individuals. As a result of these improvements, ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 achieved a provisional iFixit repairability score of 9.3 out of 10.

“This is a major step forward for Lenovo and the technology industry. Making laptops that stand the test of time is essential to building a sustainable electronics industry. It’s not easy, and Lenovo is demonstrating that repairability and innovation go hand-in-hand,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO at iFixit.

An Ideal Blend of Performance, Portability and Versatility

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 boasts a 3:2 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass for both optimal durability and a stunning visual experience. Powered by the latest generation Intel Core Ultra U series processors, this sleek machine takes productivity to new heights with its integrated AI engine, providing a seamless user experience. The device also features up to 32GB Dual Channel LPDDR5x soldered memory, enabling users to effortlessly multitask and handle resource-intensive tasks with ease. With its detachable, backlit folio keyboard equipped with a three-button TrackPad and the option for an accompanying magnetic pen, this device offers enhanced versatility and convenience for professionals on the go. Additionally, the user-facing 5MP + IR cam and the 8MP World-facing cam allow for crystal-clear video calls and impressive photography capabilities for users in remote locations. And with CAT16 4G WWAN support, staying connected is rarely a concern. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a true testament to innovation and practicality, offering highly mobile professionals, such as insurance, healthcare, or law enforcement workers, a reliable and versatile device designed for their specific tasks including photographic evidence, form completion, and digital signatures amongst others.

Redesigned Versatile 2-in-1 ThinkBook More Intelligent Than Ever

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 impresses with its latest drop hinge design, featuring a sleek and thin profile measuring only 16.85mm, and a lightweight body weighing just 1.64kg (3.61 lbs). The four-side narrow bezel enhances the overall visual experience, boasting a 90% screen to body ratio for the 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch display. Renowned for attention to detail, Lenovo has introduced new 1.5mm key travel on the keyboard to deliver comfortable and precise typing, while the larger touchpad, crafted with glass-like Mylar material, further enhances the user’s interaction. Additionally, the new Magnetic Slim Pen adds a touch of convenience for seamless touch usage, and for added security and convenience, ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 includes a Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader and optional Infrared camera with privacy shutter.

Lenovo has also prioritized powerful AI PC computing in its ThinkBook portfolio by including features designed to improve device optimization and intelligent software tools. Smart Power helps achieve the right balance of power, performance and battery life while Smart Meeting improves conferencing experiences by enhancing video features and audio quality management. Furthermore, Lenovo’s commitment to more sustainable practices is evident in the incorporation of 50% recycled aluminum metal on the bottom cover, as well as an increased use of Post Consumer Content plastic materials, such as 50% in the keycaps and up to 90% for selected parts. Lenovo continues to raise the bar with their innovative approach, delivering not only powerful performance but also an intelligent design.

Lenovo Accessories for a Mobile Office Eco System

Experience productivity on-the-go with the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch), the best 10-point touch-enabled mobile display with up to 4,096 levels of pressure for seamless interaction with content. This 14-inch monitor has a 16:10 aspect ratio display and features 300 nits brightness, 2240 x 1400 resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 100% sRGB color space coverage. The IPS panel offers wide viewing angles for easy sharing and the three-side NearEdgeless bezel design maximizes viewing area to let users see more and do more. With TÜV Rheinland® certified Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe® technology, users’ eyes are protected without distorting colors.

This monitor is convenient and versatile with a dual USB-C interface for charging and connectivity. Through this interface, users can extend the screen on a laptop or smartphone6 and even charge the device via power-pass through or one AC/DC adapter7. It is lightweight, weighing under 700g (1.54 lbs), and has a super-slim design of 4.6 mm. It offers a wide range of adjustability, including tilt, pivot, and lift. Switching between portrait and landscape modes is easy with the L-shaped dongle and auto-rotation sensors and adjusting settings is simple with the on-screen-display menu. The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch) from Lenovo is the ideal companion for professionals on the move.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack is the epitome of a refined, high-quality professional carrying case. With its modern and sleek slim design, this backpack seamlessly combines style and practicality. Crafted with robust storage and made from high-quality recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) materials, it is the perfect choice for business professionals who are constantly on the move. It effortlessly transitions between formal and casual settings, making it suitable for virtually any occasion. The ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack also boasts dual hidden easy-access security pockets and an RFI blocking pocket, designed for the safety of the user’s belongings. Built with ultra-durable materials such as 2520D Ballistic recycled PET for maximum abrasion and tear resistance on the exterior, rip-stop lining, and metal buckles and pullers, this backpack offers a long-lasting solution for one’s carrying needs.

The Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock is the perfect companion for the modern professional looking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-paced digital world. With its eight strategically positioned ports extending connectivity for any supported laptop, this dock provides a surge of productivity no matter where one is. Not only can it efficiently drive a 4K display, but its universal compatibility also offers up to 65W Power Delivery to USB-C laptops8. What sets this dock apart is its commitment to sustainability, with 66% Post-Consumer plastics recycled content in its exterior.

Designed for the remote worker, it combines style and functionality to deliver an anywhere hybrid productivity experience. Along with its 4K at 60Hz resolution support for high-quality visuals, it also allows for smooth data transfer through its USB ports, thanks to innovative cable management.

“At Lenovo, we believe that the future of technology lies in AI-driven innovation and sustainable practices. With our latest hardware and software solutions including a futuristic transparent display laptop concept unveiled at MWC, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Eric Yu, senior vice president of SMB and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “Our new ThinkPad and ThinkBook business laptops are not just powerful and versatile but also showcase AI features that enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency. We are proud to be at the forefront of AI-driven innovation and are committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions.”

Smart Connect – Seamless Simplification through a Unified Ecosystem

Lenovo and Motorola joined forces to introduce Smart Connect, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a seamless multi-device experience. Designed for all, Smart Connect unlocks cross-device synergies to maximize productivity, sharing device capabilities and data management and proving that the sum is larger than its parts. With Smart Connect, users can switch tasks between a PC, phone and tablet 9 while maintaining an uninterrupted flow, enjoy hassle-free and secure file-sharing, access mobile apps on a PC, and even manage phone notifications with ease.

Whether it is working, creating, and gaming on a PC, communicating and consuming content on a smartphone, or taking everything on-the-go with a tablet, switching from device to device and sharing content across ecosystems is now possible with just a swipe. With Smart Connect, users can watch a movie on a tablet and swipe it to a PC to resume, listen to a podcast on a smartphone and finish it on a laptop at home, work on a document on a laptop and edit it on their smartphone10, and even start a presentation on a desktop PC and make it more portable by swiping it to a tablet. Users can also easily amplify everything displayed on their phones onto a bigger screen, for example, easily move games, movies, shows, and apps from their phone to a TV for more space to work and play.

Smart Connect lets users control their devices using a single mouse or keyboard, utilize the high-resolution camera on a Motorola phone as a webcam for a more polished look during virtual calls, and even turn their phone into a Hotspot to connect their tablet or PC to the internet without adjusting settings or passwords. In addition, with its Share Hub feature, users can instantly share notes, edit documents, and even play high-resolution movies across linked devices without needing to transfer files or create an additional copy.

Centralizing and Protecting Peace of Mind

With the goal of providing smarter technology for all, Lenovo introduced Lenovo Identity Advisor powered by Norton™, a digital identity monitoring solution that alerts users of suspicious activity and assists them in restoring their identity if a theft occurs. With people banking, shopping, gaming, and sharing on social media, their information is online more than ever before; Lenovo Identity Advisor is a centralized smart tool for consumers who wish to protect their personal information.

Lenovo Identity Advisor powered by Norton actively monitors the dark web and alerts the customer if personal information or potential threats are found11. In select regions, Lenovo Identity Advisor can monitor social media accounts and notify them when account settings are changed, risky links are shared, inappropriate content is found and more12. If their identity is compromised, Identity Restoration Specialists will provide advice and support.

Additional tools available with the Lenovo Identity Advisor include monitoring for bank account takeovers, notifying customers in the event of a large-scale data breach, guidance on how to cancel or replace credit and identification cards if a wallet is lost or stolen, and more13. Lenovo Identity Advisor powered by Norton comes with a 30-day free offer14 and is currently available through Lenovo Vantage for consumers. For additional information, visit Lenovo Identity Advisor.

EMEA Availability and Pricing15

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5 will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,349 (excluding VAT).

Gen 5 will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,349 (excluding VAT). Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 AMD will be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,299 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,449 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,369 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,399 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €1,099 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch) will be available starting August 2024, with an expected starting price of €399 (including VAT).

Lenovo ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack will be available starting May 2024, with an expected starting price of €169 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo USB-C Slim Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of €63 (excluding VAT).

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept is a proof of concept and is not currently available for sale.

Smart Connect will be available in the coming months on the Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.

Lenovo Identity Advisor comes with a 30-day free offer14 and is currently available through Lenovo Vantage for consumers in select markets. For additional information, visit Lenovo Identity Advisor.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Based on internal research conducted as of February 21, 2024 comparing 17.3-inch transparent display laptops distributed by global PC manufacturers shipping more than one million units worldwide.

2 AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements.

