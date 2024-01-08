Lenovo Unleashes AI-Powered Creativity and Productivity Devices and Solutions at CES 2024

Lenovo™ strengthens its portfolio and vision of AI for All with AI PCs and other powerful innovations

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at CES® 2024, Lenovo unveiled a full lineup of more than 40 new devices and solutions powered by AI, furthering the company’s vision of AI for All. The announcements include new AI PC innovations across Lenovo’s Yoga™, ThinkBook™, ThinkPad™, ThinkCentre™, and Legion™ sub-brands that personalize the computing experience for both consumers and businesses like never before. Two new proof of concept products, a tablet, software app, Motorola AI features, accessories, and more, round out the robust new portfolio of technology solutions.





Lenovo Showcases New Repertoire of Consumer Devices that Supercharge the Creative Process with AI

Lenovo showcased its latest repertoire of new consumer devices: A selection of Yoga AI laptops that supercharge the creative process, a tablet that invites users to play and learn, IdeaPad™ laptops designed for the everyday user, and peripherals for the modern world. Ushering in a new era, Lenovo’s newest lineup of Microsoft Windows 11 Lenovo Yoga laptops come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, an exclusive new software for creators, artists, and anybody looking to harness the power of generative AI in a simple and private way with security in mind. As an imagination sparkplug, Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone offers image generation, which transforms text-based descriptions or even sketches into stunning visuals without complex prompts, codes, or setups. Users simply type whatever they want to see, and the system instantly creates a visual representation.

Headlining the new generation of Lenovo Yoga laptops are the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 9) and the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14”, 9), the latter of which comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve. Designed for creators with uncompromising standards, both premium laptops are MIL-STD-810H1 rated for durability and are packed with cutting-edge components, including the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors for blazing-fast performance; a physical Lenovo AI Core Chip that powers robust AI functionality; and powerful batteries2 for nonstop creativity. Maximizing the performance of the Lenovo AI Core and Intel Ultra processors in the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 9) is Lenovo X Power, a tuning solution powered by machine learning that enhances creative tasks such as 3D rendering and film color correction by allocating processing power to optimize performance, battery life and cooling efficiency. Both models feature a Copilot key, providing faster access to one’s everyday AI companion. Copilot in Windows 11 harnesses the capabilities of AI to deliver relevant answers, summarize emails, generate images, and more.

Rounding out the Lenovo Yoga family are four additional new laptops. For portability, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14”, 9) is a thin and light Intel Evo™ edition premium laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors and a WUXGA OLED screen. For content creation, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i (14”,9)​ and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14”,9) are creator laptops equipped with an option of Intel Core Ultra Processors or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS processor, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation, and a PureSight Pro LCD or OLED 3K screen.

For the wow factor, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″, 9)​, whose predecessor was the world’s first full size dual-screen OLED laptop3, can now be powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra Processors, a PureSight OLED 2.8K screen, and a rotating Bowers & Wilkins® soundbar. It can also be equipped with a variety of creativity enhancing software, including Smart Launcher to group commonly used apps to improve efficiency; Enhanced Virtual Keyboard for users to express their personality with skins; AI to beautify handwriting, and more. Last but not least are the new Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16”, 9) and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14”, 9) convertible laptops that give creators on the go quick access to tools that complement their creativity.

Made for entertainment but designed for learning, the Lenovo Tab M11 tablet is the go-to “me time” device for students, movie connoisseurs, and doodling artists. Equipped with the Lenovo Tab Pen, a handy stylus that delivers an uncompromised writing, drawing and scribbling experience, the tablet comes preloaded with premium software that enhances usability: Nebo® to convert handwriting into text, MyScript® Calculator 2 to solve equations and functions in real-time, and WPS Office to easily view and edit documents.

All New AI PC Lenovo ThinkBook Laptops and ThinkCentre neo Desktops Inspire a New Wave of Productive and Creative Power

Lenovo also announced new ThinkBook products, ThinkCentre desktops, and accessories for the small and medium sized business (SMB) market, with innovative features, smart designs, and AI PC enhancements. The new ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is a flexible hybrid solution with a laptop base system and a tablet that can work independently or together and seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet. The solution offers a unique innovation providing a Hybrid experience between Windows and Android™ system. The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is a beautiful and powerful Intel Evo Edition laptop with fantastic battery life, a built-in Copilot key, and is Lenovo’s first carbon-neutral laptop for SMBs4. The ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+5 is a powerful, versatile, and smart laptop with up to stunning 14.5-inch 3K display and includes a Graphics Extension (TGX) port that supports the new ThinkBook Graphics Extension (TGX)5 dock boosting AI computing power. Lenovo is also introducing its updated ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 combining power and elegance with support for the new Magic Bay Studio that incorporates a 4K camera6 and integrated speakers. The ThinkCentre neo Ultra exploits the very latest technology to deliver a new generation of ultra small form factor AI PC, and the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 all-in-one desktop will be available in 24- and 27-inch form factors. The Lenovo ThinkBook laptops, ThinkCentre neo desktops, and the Magic Bay Studio are the latest products and accessories that showcase Lenovo’s innovation and leadership in the SMB market.

Earlier at Lenovo’s Tech World 2023 innovation event, Lenovo showcased an example of a personal AI assistant solution for AI PCs as part of its AI for All vision. Under a Lenovo AI Now solution umbrella, Lenovo is continuing development of a personalized AI solution designed to enable end user interaction on the keyboard and through natural language. The provisionally named Lenovo AI Now Personal Assistant delivers personalized interactive experiences based on a user’s own on-device knowledge base. The AI Assistant will streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in a more personal and immersive manner. Using natural language, users will be able to check and change common settings such as display or performance, search and summarize emails and documents, create meeting invitations, and merge live camera and avatars during video conferencing. Lenovo AI Now Personal Assistant will begin rollout in the first half of 2024 in China.

In addition, Lenovo is showcasing two unique proof of concept devices at CES. The Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo is a product that uses mechanical movement and solar irradiation to power a mouse and a keyboard, eliminating the need for external charging. The mouse and the keyboard are ergonomically designed to provide comfort and engagement for the user. The product also supports both Bluetooth® and 2.4G wireless connection modes, ensuring easy connectivity with multiple devices. The proof-of-concept product is an innovative solution that aligns with Lenovo’s commitment to implementing more sustainable practices.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is a revolutionary and innovative proof of concept that boasts powerful performance, an exquisite appearance, and leads a trend of intelligent color personalization laptop covers. Through Lenovo’s hardware and software algorithm solutions and leveraging E Ink Prism™ technology, users can customize the exterior cover in various patterns, creating a unique notebook appearance. This concept supports up to one thousand different images, allowing users to express their personality and creativity. With the ultra-low power technology from E ink and Lenovo’s system design, the color-changing top cover won’t impact the battery life – even when the system is powered off, the top cover can still keep changing. Lenovo will highlight four design schemes at CES 2024, including two colorful schemes, dynamic clock and multi system interaction, that offer different and unique customer preferences.

Lenovo Unlocks New AI PC Experiences with ThinkPad and IdeaPad Laptops Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors

Lenovo unveiled new business and consumer laptops designed to unlock new AI experiences and boost productivity, creativity and efficiency. The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i are Intel Evo laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11 that deliver optimal power efficiency, performance, and immersive experiences. Dedicated AI acceleration support will help users embrace new experiences and enhance efficiency in work and play, including capabilities enabled by Copilot in Windows. Whether for business or leisure, these Lenovo laptops are amongst the first that are driving an AI PC revolution that will fundamentally change how people create, collaborate, and interact with PCs. Designed to offer users the most comprehensive PC experiences yet, the new ThinkPad X1 and IdeaPad Pro 5i will help users embrace a new generation of AI computing.

Just like the next wave of business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkVision™ 27 3D monitor is available now and ready to boost productivity and efficiency. The glasses-free 3D monitor now features an even more intuitive and interactive user interface version of 3D Explorer, which welcomes creators to the 3D realm and can also be used in 2D. Additionally, the monitor now comes with increased software support through proprietary applications, including Design Engine, which eliminates the need for individual plug-ins to provide a true interdimensional hybrid design experience. Users can now design in 2D and visualize in 3D, or use its 2D-to-3D Converter, enabling AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion in real time. With AI, high resolution with high refresh rate 2D content instantly transforms into vivid 3D content with precise spatial reconstruction, regardless of how complex the backgrounds can be, and all without requiring additional power or system upgrades.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming Ecosystem: Helping Gamers Reach Their Impossible

Lenovo’s new gaming ecosystem debuted at CES 2024 with Microsoft Windows 11-based PCs, peripherals, software, and services that deliver on power, thermals, graphics, AI-powered advantages, and the freedom to build the ultimate system to game. The new PC portfolio includes the following new 9th generation Lenovo Legion 16-inch gaming laptops and towers:

The Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16”, 9), and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, 9) are for gamers who need a laptop that can handle their favorite games as well as their STEM apps.

and are for gamers who need a laptop that can handle their favorite games as well as their apps. The Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 9) is for those who will settle for nothing less than the best in their gaming and content creation pursuits.

is for those who will settle for nothing less than the best in their gaming and content creation pursuits. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”, 9) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”, 9) are for gamers who need the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen.

are for gamers who need the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen. Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i are for those who need the extra horsepower of a top-tier gaming tower PC.

Also new this year are the Lenovo LOQ™ 15IRX9, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9, and Lenovo LOQ 15AHP9 laptops and Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRR9 for gamers beginning their journey up the leaderboards. New accessories, such as the Lenovo Legion M410 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse and Legion K510 Pro Mini Keyboard, along with a new Lenovo AvatarMaster PC software app round out the upgraded ecosystem.

At the core of this new gaming lineup is the family of Lenovo’s proprietary hardware AI chips—called LA AI chips–and the advantages they bring to both Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops. First introduced last CES, this year’s LA AI chips are mightier than ever, enabling Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ laptops to achieve even higher FPS, increased power efficiency, and more. And with a selection of gaming laptops, towers, monitors, accessories and even the handheld Lenovo Legion Go announced last IFA, the new Lenovo gaming ecosystem lets gamers choose the exact setup they need to achieve gaming greatness and reach their ‘impossible’.

Taking the streaming and collaboration experience to a new level, select Lenovo Legion systems,7 including the Legion 7i (16”, 9) and Legion 5i (16”, 9) are now equipped with AvatarMaster. A new app powered by AI, AvatarMaster transforms users’ profiles into a 3D digital avatar, with complete customization capabilities from appearance and facial features to clothing and accessories. After creating and customizing their avatars, users can animate and stream a digital version of themselves during video conferences, gaming sessions, and across multiple platforms.

Motorola Introduces new MotoTalk Features with AI to Increase Productivity of Retail Teams

Motorola has introduced new AI features available on MotoTalk, a business productivity platform for PC and mobile devices that allows business customers to create and manage tasks and workdays for their teams. With the new features, field teams can use Image Recognition or Route Planning to optimize their daily activities.

With the ‘Image Recognition’ feature, field teams can identify and count the quantity of any product on shelves, gather information on their prices and access share reports in each store, ensuring merchandising compliance. Leveraging AI, the tool also strategically optimizes commercial routes, maximizing efficiency in terms of distance, time, and sales opportunities. This feature enables the generation of itineraries for different field teams in a few minutes and it also summarizes the employee’s visits and performances in stores, saving workload for MotoTalk users.

Additional Lenovo Resources for CES 2024

Experience Lenovo’s presence at CES virtually on its CES event page.

Visit Lenovo’s CES 2024 Press Kit on StoryHub for press releases, images, and more details on all of Lenovo’s new announcements:

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

