Lenovo™ Showcases Smarter AI for All Across Comprehensive AI Devices, Solutions, and Concepts Portfolio at Tech World 2024

New Lenovo AI Device Innovations Focus on Hyper-Personalization, Ultra-Productivity, and Unprecedented Data Protection for Work, Learning, and Home

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo has unveiled its most ambitious AI innovations to date at its Tech World 2024 event, reinforcing its goal to create a future of “Smarter AI for All.” Among the highlights are Lenovo AI Now, a local AI agent transforming PCs into personalized assistants; the new ThinkPad™ X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop, integrating AI-driven features for hybrid work; and Lenovo Learning Zone, an AI-powered personal educational software platform. In addition, Lenovo will be showcasing exciting new proof of concepts such as Lenovo “AI Buddy”, a visual interactive module, and advanced technology demos, including Workstation AI solutions and ThinkShield™ AI PC security, demonstrating its ambition to lead in cutting-edge AI solutions. These announcements showcase how Lenovo’s AI portfolio personalizes experiences, enhances productivity, and provides data protection for work, learning, and home life.









Leading Smarter AI for All

“At Lenovo, our vision is to deliver smarter technology for all, with an unwavering commitment to shaping a future powered by AI. With one of the most comprehensive AI portfolios in the industry, we provide powerful, flexible, and responsible devices and solutions that empower individuals and drive transformation across industries,” said Luca Rossi, President, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo. “Our focus on personalized, productive, and protected experiences ensures that our AI-driven ecosystem helps unlock creativity, enhances collaboration, and seamlessly integrates into any digital environment.”

New Devices and Software are Ready to bring Everyday AI to Consumers and Businesses

These AI-powered devices and solutions from Lenovo are designed to meet the diverse needs of users, offering tailored experiences for professionals, learners, and businesses alike. By integrating AI across its product portfolio, Lenovo aims to streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and provide more secure, personalized computing experiences. Below are the key product announcements from Tech World 2024, each highlighting Lenovo’s commitment to delivering smarter technology that is both intuitive and impactful.

Lenovo AI Now: Revolutionizing the AI-Powered PC Experience

Lenovo AI Now is a groundbreaking AI agent designed to transform traditional PCs into truly personalized AI devices1. It leverages a local Large Language Model (LLM) built on Meta’s Llama 3.1, enabling real-time interaction with a user’s personal knowledge base (PKB) without relying on cloud processing. This offers enhanced data privacy, as all interactions remain locally stored on the device. Users can employ Lenovo AI Now to automate and simplify a wide range of tasks, from document management and online meeting transcriptions to device control and content generation. The platform’s intuitive AI assistant supports natural language interaction, allowing users to quickly search on device documents, local images, or generate text summaries based on specific queries.

Lenovo AI Now also integrates PC assistant functionalities, which allow users to configure their devices through natural language prompts. For example, users can adjust settings like display brightness or enable productivity tools such as eye care mode, all by simply asking Lenovo AI Now. With the knowledge assistant, users can drop files into their personal knowledge base, search within them, and even ask specific questions to retrieve key insights, making Lenovo AI Now a powerful tool for organizing large amounts of data.

Additionally, Lenovo AI Now encourages a rich ecosystem of both Lenovo and third-party AI applications, further extending the platform’s capabilities to support office work, creative tasks, and even gaming2. It empowers professionals, students, and creatives alike with AI tools that can summarize documents, draft responses, generate visuals, and much more—all while enabling a smooth, fast experience on the local device, as well as leveraging the power of the cloud.

With its local LLM and designed to leverage heterogeneous computing architecture, combining CPU (central processing unit), GPU (graphics processing unit), and NPU (neural processing unit) power, Lenovo AI Now delivers high-speed performance while minimizing battery drain. As a fully integrated solution, Lenovo AI Now also provides seamless support for after-sales services, device recommendations, and customer support through Lenovo’s virtual assistant, which is embedded within the platform for instant help and troubleshooting.

Lenovo AI Now is designed with robust security measures to help protect user data and privacy. The personal knowledge base stores all personal data locally on the device, safeguarded by a strong security algorithm. Besides the local AI function, users also have access to cloud-based services to expand AI scenarios. In this instance, users have full control over when cloud services are accessed, and explicit consent is required every time cloud data is used.

Additionally, Microsoft Azure AI Content Safety is embedded in Lenovo AI Now, enabling real-time monitoring and filtering of harmful content. Lenovo AI Now has also received a marketing claim verification from UL Solutions for our AI algorithm, verified for data collection, storage, protection and exposure, and is the first AI application to achieve the UL Solutions AI Model Transparency Benchmark Diamond rating, resulting in a UL Verified Mark for AI Model Transparency, further demonstrating how Lenovo prioritizes security and privacy.

With Lenovo AI Now, users gain a personalized, productive, and protected experience that pushes the boundaries of what AI-powered PCs can achieve, ensuring that their Lenovo devices are smarter, more intuitive, and more secure for everyday use.

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition: Redefining Hybrid Work and Productivity

The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition is built to offer unmatched versatility and power, making it a supreme solution for professionals who need flexibility, mobility, and performance. As a new 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC featuring a super bright OLED display option with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz3, the device seamlessly transitions between laptop and tablet modes, enabling users to adapt to various work scenarios—whether taking notes during meetings, sketching with the Lenovo Yoga Pen, or working on complex reports. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processors with Intel® Arc™ graphics and an integrated up to 48 TOPS NPU, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 is designed to handle AI-driven tasks with ease, and generating real-time data insights, to enhancing visual presentations. As a Copilot+ PC, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition offers unmatched performance and battery life, and the highest standard for Windows security available. Users can accelerate their productivity and creativity with new AI experiences like Live Captions with translation, empowering them to communicate across languages with friends and family, or Cocreator in Paint inspiring people’s creativity to help bring their ideas to life. These Copilot+ PC features will become available from Microsoft starting late November4.

Lenovo Aura Edition takes personalization and user experience to the next level. It features Smart Modes that provide intuitive access through a simple widget for personalization of different tasks such as collaboration, wellness, and privacy, ensuring the device optimizes its performance and power usage based on user needs. Smart Share allows for seamless image sharing with smartphones5, while Smart Care provides instant access to Lenovo’s support tools6, ensuring users have real-time problem-solving assistance at their fingertips. These features are designed to make the ThinkPad more intuitive and responsive, delivering a tailored and more secure user experience for every type of professional.

With a battery life of over 18 hours7, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition is engineered for all-day use, providing professionals the flexibility to work from anywhere without worrying about frequent recharging. The optional premium haptic touchpad and the iconic TrackPoint ensure precision control and comfortable navigation, while the stylus offers intuitive interaction for sketching, note-taking, or annotating documents.

Moreover, the device is designed with more sustainability in mind, featuring a Customer Replaceable Unit (CRU) battery and constructed from 75% recycled aluminum for the A and C covers and 55% recycled aluminum for the D cover. Its packaging is 100% plastic-free and made from bamboo and sugarcane8.

Security and privacy are core components of the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10. It includes advanced ThinkShield security features such as a fingerprint reader integrated into the keyboard, IR camera with facial recognition, and a privacy shutter, to enable data protection and user privacy. Additionally, its robust MIL-SPEC 810H testing highlights durability9, making the device more resilient in demanding environments.

End users can leverage the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition to streamline their workflow, collaborate effortlessly, and stay protected, whether working from home, on the go, or in the office. From its hybrid functionality to its powerful AI-driven enhancements, the device redefines what it means to work smarter, faster, and more securely in today’s dynamic business environment.

Lenovo Learning Zone: Empowering the Next Generation of Learners

Lenovo Learning Zone is an AI-powered educational platform designed to offer a comprehensive range of tools to facilitate learning in and out of the classroom10. With its AI-driven learning tools, users gain access to live class assistance and real-time transcription, ensuring they never miss key details during lectures. The platform transforms class materials into AI Notes and AI-generated quizzes, capturing insights and reinforce learning through engaging, personalized assessments.

Further enhancing the learning experience, Lenovo Learning Zone supports seamless synchronization between PCs and smartphones11, allowing users to access their notes, quizzes, and learning materials across devices. With the Lenovo Smart Scanner, they can easily digitize and import paper documents, ensuring that all their learning resources are centralized in one place.

Beyond its educational features, Lenovo Learning Zone is committed to supporting user privacy and security. The platform’s AI model, using Lenovo AI Now, is locally stored and verified, meaning that personal data remains protected and under the user’s control. This is crucial for learners concerned about data privacy, ensuring that their educational journey is not only enhanced but also safeguarded.

In essence, Lenovo Learning Zone offers a one-stop solution for users seeking to optimize their learning experience, providing the tools they need to stay productive, engaged, and protected throughout their academic journey. Lenovo will continue to review user feedback and enhance Lenovo Learning Zone with new features in the future.

ThinkSmart™ Core Gen 2

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2, announced on October 14th, takes meeting efficiency to the next level as one of the first AI-optimized compute devices purpose built for video conferencing. In addition to the already amazing intelligent audio and video features, it will pave the path forward by leveraging the latest AI-driven features using Microsoft Copilot and Zoom AI Companion. This transforms meeting rooms into intelligent collaboration hubs, enabling productive interactions with enhanced security whether meetings are in-person or virtual. Real-time transcription and intelligent video adjustments ensure a seamless experience, reducing distractions and enhancing team engagement while keeping sensitive data protected.

Never-before-seen New AI Device Proof of Concepts

Lenovo AI Mouse

The AI Mouse offers a personalized experience by integrating a dedicated AI button that connects users with Lenovo AI Now. With sleek ergonomics and an AI-powered digital assistant, this proof of concept mouse simplifies workflows, helping users navigate tasks more efficiently. It’s designed to enhance comfort and productivity during long work hours, with the added benefit of minimized battery consumption for optimal energy efficiency.

Lenovo “Home AI Brain”

The codenamed proof of concept “Home AI Brain” enhances the way families share memories by using AI to automatically generate videos that compile highlights from special events. This concept platform allows families to edit and share personalized content across devices such as tablets, PCs, and TVs, providing seamless connectivity and data security. By simplifying media editing and cross-device synchronization, the Home AI Brain delivers a rich, immersive experience while keeping personal memories protected.

Lenovo AI Buddy

The codenamed “AI Buddy” proof of concept simulates an emotion-based User Interface to interact with users in a personalized way, adapting its responses based on the user’s requests and preferences. This digital assistant handles scheduling, reminders, and daily tasks efficiently, making it an essential productivity tool that integrates seamlessly into users’ routines. More secure task management ensures that sensitive information is handled with care, providing users with a human-like interaction that’s both intuitive and safer.

Super Multi-view 3D Conference Solution

Lenovo’s Super Multi-view 3D Conference Solution offers an immersive 65-inch glasses-free 3D display designed for multi-person, multi-viewpoint interactions. By capturing real-time 3D video from multiple perspectives, participants can experience meetings with a natural sense of depth and interaction, eliminating physical barriers and making remote collaboration feel more like in-person communication. This advanced technology ensures seamless engagement, creating a dynamic and intuitive meeting environment, enhancing the way professionals connect, collaborate, and present ideas remotely.

Smart Connect and Lenovo Tablet

The Smart Connect platform seamlessly integrates the Motorola and Lenovo ecosystems devices, delivering a unified multi-device experience. Smart Connect leverages the AI power of connected devices within the ecosystem. For example, a Lenovo Tablet, when paired with a connected AI-powered PC, can access advanced AI tools available on that device. This allows non-AI devices to benefit from select AI-enabled features such as content creation in Lenovo Creator Zone, boosting productivity and enabling more secure, cross-device collaboration. For more details on Motorola’s AI innovations, visit the Lenovo Tech World event page.

Technology Demonstrations at Tech World

At Lenovo Tech World, the company will showcase a series of groundbreaking AI-powered demos across multiple domains, highlighting its continued innovation in personalization, productivity, and security.

Lenovo’s ThinkStation™ workstations, including the ThinkStation PX, are transforming AI development with support for up to 4x ultra-high-end NVIDIA® GPUs, enabling a scalable solution with enhanced security features for multiple AI workloads. This powerful Multi-User, Collaborative AI Developer Platform optimizes performance, reduces infrastructure costs, and, when paired with ThinkPad P Series mobile AI workstations, creates an efficient environment for data preparation, model fine-tuning, and AI inference. Lenovo’s AI-powered Spatial Computing demo, featuring the ThinkReality™ VRX headsets, enables real-time collaboration on 3D designs, while the Conversational AI Data Analytics demo allows businesses to interact with large datasets using natural language, accelerating analysis. These innovations reflect Lenovo’s commitment to scaling AI efficiently and with a focus on data security.

optimizes performance, reduces infrastructure costs, and, when paired with ThinkPad P Series mobile AI workstations, creates an efficient environment for data preparation, model fine-tuning, and AI inference. Lenovo’s demo, featuring the ThinkReality™ VRX headsets, enables real-time collaboration on 3D designs, while the demo allows businesses to interact with large datasets using natural language, accelerating analysis. These innovations reflect Lenovo’s commitment to scaling AI efficiently and with a focus on data security. The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept introduces a dynamic user experience by physically adapting to movements and using AI-powered camera tracking, ensuring users stay engaged during virtual interactions. The Lenovo Creator Zone demo leverages Stable Diffusion 3.0 to simplify content creation with natural language and sketch-based image generation, empowering creators’ imagination.

proof of concept introduces a dynamic user experience by physically adapting to movements and using AI-powered camera tracking, ensuring users stay engaged during virtual interactions. The demo leverages Stable Diffusion 3.0 to simplify content creation with natural language and sketch-based image generation, empowering creators’ imagination. Lenovo’s ThinkShield AI PC Cybersecurity demo highlights AI-enabled real-time threat detection, enhancing data protection and security.

demo highlights AI-enabled real-time threat detection, enhancing data protection and security. Lastly, Lenovo’s Work for Humankind initiative, demonstrated through AI avatars and natural language processing, offers mental health support for Gen Z, exemplifying Lenovo’s commitment to using AI as a force for good.

Lenovo’s vision of Smarter AI for All underscores its commitment to delivering personalized, productive, and protected AI solutions across diverse environments. Whether it’s through AI-enabled PCs like the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition, innovative platforms like AI Now and Learning Zone, or new proof of concepts such as AI Buddy, Lenovo continues to push boundaries. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with robust data protection, Lenovo is looking to lead the future of AI, ensuring that users can work, learn, create, and collaborate more effectively in an AI-enhanced world.

For more details on Lenovo’s enterprise-scale AI solutions, check out the announcements from Lenovo ISG and SSG. Visit Lenovo’s Tech World event page, and Press Kit on StoryHub for full details and the keynote replay.

US Availability and Pricing12

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in1 Gen 10 Aura Edition will be available starting February 2025, with an expected starting price of $2,199.

Lenovo AI Now will be available starting Q4 as a free download option for select Lenovo AI PCs and preloaded on select systems 1 .

. Lenovo Learning Zone will be available starting December 2024 as a free download option for select Lenovo AI PCs and preloaded from February 2025 on select systems 10 .

. Refer to the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 press release for pricing and availability information.

ThinkPad X1 2-in1 Gen 10 Aura Edition Specification Options Feature Details Display 14.0″ + 2.8K OLED + 120Hz VRR + 500nit + 100% DCI-P3 + Low Blue Light + Touch 14.0″ + WUXGA Low Power LCD + 500nit + 100% sRGB + low blue light + Touch 14.0″ + WUXGA ePrivacy LCD + 500nit + 100% sRGB + low blue light + Touch Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processor Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8533 MT/s, dual channel13 Graphics Intel® Arc™ graphics with Xe2 architecture Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Linux Camera FHD + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter, 8MP + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter plus Computer Vision Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD13 Battery 57Whr CRU (customer replaceable unit) AC Adaptor 65W GaN USB Type-C® Slim Audio Dolby Atmos®; Dolby Voice®, 2x Soundwire speakers; 2x microphones, high resolution 192Khz audio jack Input/Output Ports 2x Thunderbolt™ 4; 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps); 1x HDMI 2.1; 1x Audio (Headphone and Microphone Combo Jack) Wireless Wi-Fi ®7, Bluetooth® 5.4, up to 5G sub67 in 2025 Software Lenovo Aura Edition Smart Experiences; Lenovo Commercial Vantage; Intel® Unison™; Intel Connectivity Performance Suite Dimensions



(W x D x H) 312mm (W) x 217(D) x 18mm(H thickest point) Weight Starting at 1.30kg / 2.87lbs (OLED, WWAN Ready Model) MIL-STD-810H9 Yes Keyboard Accessibility features (ribbed keys); Backlit TrackPoint keyboard with glass 3-button TrackPad or optional Haptic TouchPad Color Eclipse Black Security Lenovo ThinkShield; Firmware Shield Power-on or MoC Touch Fingerprint Reader on keyboard; IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition; dTPM 2.0 chip; Webcam privacy shutter; Nano Kensington™ lock slot Pen New Lenovo Yoga Pen – Magnetic attach Responsible Design Chassis: 75% recycled aluminum in C cover; 55% recycled aluminum in D cover Speaker Enclosure: 90% PCC recycled plastic Battery Frame: 90% PCC recycled plastic Keycaps: 85% PCC recycled plastic (backlit keyboard) AC Adaptor: 90% PCC recycled plastic Packaging: 100% plastic-free packaging is made from bamboo and sugarcane

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Lenovo AI Now support varies by device, and requires a minimum configuration dependent on the CPU, GPU, and NPU. Full compatibility details to be available at a later date.



2 Third party AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements.



3 60Hz min / 120Hz max device refresh rate; actual refresh rate may vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.



4 Copilot+ PC experiences are coming. Requires free updates available starting late November 2024. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs



5 Requires smartphone app download. Compatible smartphones require Android 9.0 or above, or iOS 15 or above.



6 Smart Care provides simple access to Lenovo’s online support tools and chatbot, offering real-time problem-solving. The enhanced Premier Support Plus service unlocks access to dedicated concierge-style support connecting users via remote camera sharing, and one click access to voice or chat with live elite Lenovo engineers 24/7 through the PC or smartphone. The service may require a subscription and/or enablement.



7 Battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal conditions using MobileMark25. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors



8 Percentage of recycled materials and PCC plastics will vary by model and component. All boxes used in packaging are made from FSC™-certified paper and other controlled material. FSC License codes: C118727. Full details on Lenovo’s journey to net zero can be found here: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/about/sustainability/

9 MIL-STD 810H establishes a methodology for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Lenovo uses the U.S. Department of Defense’s MIL-SPEC standards to test devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Tested against 12 categories and 26 MIL-STD-810H procedures to prove its toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Lenovo’s standard warranty.



10 Lenovo Learning Zone requires Lenovo AI Now to be installed.

Contacts

Adrian Horne, adrianhorne@lenovo.com

