Lenovo Pioneers More Personalized, Integrated, and Innovative Hybrid AI Technology at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at MWC 2025, Lenovo unveiled groundbreaking advancements in hybrid AI with integrated devices and solutions to empower creators, professionals, and enterprises. The new offerings exemplify Lenovo’s vision of Smarter AI for all and showcase how end-to-end AI can offer seamless creation, connection, and collaboration. The range of technology launched at MWC—from new device form factors to affordable edge inference—show the maturity and versatility of Lenovo’s AI portfolio while linking bold innovation with real-world impact.

Lenovo’s MWC highlights include:

Innovative AI PCs, featuring the all-new ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, the latest ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with discrete NPU, and the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10)

Amazing proofs of concept including the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC with outward folding display, unique Lenovo Magic Bay accessories, and the Yoga Solar PC Concept, powered by solar energy

Lenovo AI Now, an intelligent, personal AI agent operating on device

Smart Connect 2.0, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems and leverages Lenovo AI Now and moto ai across devices

The ThinkEdge SE100 to make edge inferencing and enterprise-level intelligence affordable for every business

“ We believe in the power of convergence: bringing together AI models, data, and computing power—running on devices, on the edge, and in the cloud—to build AI solutions for customers,” said Lenovo CEO and chairman Yuanqing Yang, who delivered a keynote address at MWC. “ This convergence drives stronger ecosystem connectivity, unleashing the power of AI to augment human creativity to turn ideas into reality.”

The democratization and personalization of AI remains a key focus for Lenovo as the company embeds greater intelligence into devices and launches agentic AI solutions capable of performing real tasks. Lenovo also leverages its leadership in hybrid infrastructure and the recently announced Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage to deploy enterprise AI. As CIOs and business leaders seek tangible ROI on AI investment, Lenovo is the ideal partner to unleash and customize AI at every scale.

Regardless of where customers are on their AI journey, Lenovo AI solutions and services help them achieve real business outcomes—whether they’re just starting, scaling, or optimizing their AI capabilities. From AI PC Fast Start adoption services to advanced AI deployments, Lenovo’s AI expertise helps customers maximize the value of their AI investments with speed and ease.

“ We approach this era of rapid AI integration and personalization with an unwavering commitment to security and privacy,” said Doug Fisher, Lenovo’s chief security and AI officer. “ At MWC, we see the transformational power of AI deployed to make a positive and lasting impact, and we will continue to prioritize responsible innovation, strong governance, and building trust among our customers, collaborators, and communities.”

The advances showcased at MWC build on Lenovo’s hybrid AI momentum, seen with the comprehensive portfolio unveiled at Lenovo Tech World, across AI-powered devices unveiled at CES, and with clear growth across the business.

Experience Lenovo at MWC.

Building powerful, personalized AI experiences across devices

Lenovo’s new AI laptops, software, and concepts combine cutting-edge innovation, user-centric versatility, and exceptional value to meet the needs of more users tackling complex tasks.

Lenovo announced new Yoga and IdeaPad AI laptops, alongside software and innovative new proofs of concept visuals and accessories that leverage the power of AI to supercharge creativity and productivity for consumers. With more Copilot+ AI PC options, new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU options for heavy-duty graphics tasks, and new Lenovo Aura Edition laptops imagined with Intel that streamline the PC experience, Lenovo’s new Yoga and IdeaPad laptops make creating, completing work, and enjoying content seamless, simple, and fun.

One of the highlights is the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept, which redefines portable computing by integrating solar-powered innovation into an ultraslim, lightweight design. Engineered for productivity anywhere, it maximizes energy absorption with advanced solar technology, ensuring seamless performance even in low light. This proof of concept embodies Lenovo’s vision for a future where renewable energy and innovation go hand in hand.

Lenovo also unveiled its latest portfolio of AI-powered business devices, featuring next-generation ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops, expanded software and recent ThinkShield security solutions, and showcases visionary, immersive proof-of-concept innovations. Designed to enhance productivity, personalization, and business protection, these new devices integrate AI-driven computing, flexible form factors, and enterprise security solutions to meet the evolving demands of professionals and hybrid workers.

Following in the footsteps of previous ThinkBook proofs of concept, the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept reimagines AI-powered business computing with an adaptive, folding OLED design that seamlessly transitions between multiple work modes. Engineered for AI-enhanced multitasking and collaboration, it features dynamic workspace adjustments and intelligent controls, enabling professionals to optimize productivity in any environment. As another centerpiece of Lenovo’s MWC 2025 showcase, this concept represents the future of versatile, AI-driven hybrid work.

Infrastructure solutions deliver enterprise AI anywhere

Lenovo redefined flexibility and efficiency for AI at the edge with the first-to-market, entry-level AI inferencing server—designed to make edge AI accessible and affordable for SMBs and enterprises alike. The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 bridges the gap between client and edge servers and is a critical link to enabling AI capabilities for all environments. The compact, fast, secure, and cost-effective server is tailored to diverse business needs.

Lenovo offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of edge computing infrastructure and more than a million edge systems shipped globally, achieving 13 consecutive quarters of growth in edge revenue while expanding AI computing’s reach.

Lenovo’s end-to-end hybrid AI portfolio heralds a more democratized and personalized turning point for AI, with integrated solutions deployed on device, on the edge, and in the cloud.

Visit Lenovo’s MWC event page and explore more product and solution details in the MWC press kit.

LenovoWWCorp@zenogroup.com