Lenovo Collaborates with Cisco to Ignite Flexible Work and Intelligent Enterprise AI Solutions

Integrated Offerings Streamline IT, Accelerate Enterprise AI, and Enhance Business Efficiency Across Protected, Scalable Infrastructures

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lenovo and Cisco today debuted the latest innovations from their strategic partnership announced in May. At the Cisco Partner Summit 2024, the two companies unveiled offerings to simplify work environments, optimize enterprise infrastructure, and clear the path to enterprise AI through leveraging aspects of Cisco’s Collaboration Devices, networking, and security. Among the solutions announced were Truscale Meeting Room as a Service (TS MRaaS), TruScale WorkSmart, Factory and Rack Integrated solutions, ThinkAgile HCI hybrid cloud, and SAP HANA solutions with Cisco networking integration. Each solution aims to simplify IT to enhance user outcomes and help organizations operate more efficiently.





“Our partnership with Cisco is a testament to delivering customer-centric innovation. These new solutions represent our joint commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital and AI landscape,” said Brian Connors, Worldwide VP & GM, Enterprise and SMB Segment & AI, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo.

“Cisco and Lenovo’s strategic collaboration allows us to bring the power of our portfolios together to create solutions for our customers’ most complex problems. Whether accelerating hybrid and flexible work strategies, or preparing their infrastructure for AI, our customers can trust Cisco and Lenovo to deliver simplified, fully supported and future-proofed solutions,” said Shannon Leininger, VP of Global Partner Sales, Cisco.

TruScale Meeting Room as a Service (MRaaS)

TruScale Meeting Room as a Service (TS MRaaS) is a fully managed solution designed to transform collaboration spaces with Cisco’s suite of Collaboration Devices and Lenovo’s end-to-end support and monitoring services. The new meeting room services leverage Cisco’s award-winning video solutions and expand Lenovo’s ThinkSmart portfolio of solutions and Collaboration as a Service (CaaS) offering.

TruScale MRaaS simplifies the complexity of modernizing meeting rooms by offering a scalable, single-point solution for better employee experience from interoperability for streamlined user interface to consistent and equitable experience for all users. By combining Lenovo’s proactive monitoring with Cisco’s collaboration devices, businesses gain a seamless conferencing experience that is simple to deploy. Service options are designed to meet different enterprise needs, ensuring swift deployment, proactive issue resolution, and increased cost efficiency.

Lenovo’s managed services expertise, paired with Cisco’s advanced collaboration technology, positions TruScale MRaaS as an all-in-one solution for enterprises aiming to transform employee interaction and collaboration in today’s evolving work environment. This strategic partnership between Lenovo and Cisco offers customers expanded options, complementing Lenovo’s comprehensive Smart Collaboration Professional Services portfolio.

TruScale WorkSmart

The TruScale WorkSmart solution integrates Lenovo’s Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) with Cisco’s protected networking, collaboration, and security portfolio to deliver a unified, efficient hybrid work environment. This solution meets the growing demand for personalized hybrid work environments with enhanced security. By leveraging Lenovo’s Care of One platform, TruScale WorkSmart is tailored to distinct personas, ensuring seamless collaboration, heightened security, and optimal productivity for office-based, mobile, and remote employees. Enterprises can streamline IT operations, enhance employee satisfaction, and reduce costs by consolidating services under one vendor.

Leveraging the global technology leadership of both Lenovo and Cisco, this collaboration provides an ideal hybrid work solution, encompassing networks, hardware, software, and managed services, all while eliminating the complexity of dealing with multiple vendors. As the world’s largest PC provider, Lenovo brings deep expertise in understanding and addressing the critical need for workforce productivity.

Factory and Rack Integration with Cisco Networking Solutions

Lenovo now integrates Cisco networking components into its Factory and Rack Integration solutions with fully integrated compute, storage, and networking, simplifying deployment and minimizing operational complexity. This enhanced offering creates new revenue streams and value-added service opportunities, while providing customers with easier solution management through a single contract for all hardware deployments.

Enterprises can now order pre-integrated, tested solutions with Cisco’s Nexus 9300 series switches and Nexus Dashboard included with Lenovo’s data center infrastructure. This comprehensive factory rack integration speeds up deployment, enhances reliability, and simplifies management, providing a fully engineered and interoperable solution that delivers optimal performance for AI and enterprise workloads.

ThinkAgile HCI Hybrid Cloud Solutions and SAP HANA Integration with Cisco Networking

Lenovo’s ThinkAgile Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) and SAP HANA solutions now offer pre-configured Cisco networking capabilities that help ensure a robust hybrid cloud infrastructure. The Lenovo ThinkAgile HCI Series integrated hybrid cloud solutions with Cisco networking ecosystem include ThinkAgile HX Series (Nutanix), ThinkAgile MX and SXM Series (Microsoft), and ThinkAgile VX Series (VMware by Broadcom). The Lenovo SAP HANA solutions with fully integrated hardware, software, Cisco networking, and services deliver comprehensive enterprise solutions empowering customers with real-time actionable insights for their business.

These integrated solutions help enterprises optimize AI, machine learning, and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Whether deploying SAP HANA databases or scaling hybrid cloud operations, the inclusion of Cisco’s networking provides scalable, and high-performance infrastructure with enhanced security, designed for enterprises looking to innovate faster and more efficiently.

A Trusted Partnership for the Future

The expanded collaboration ensures customers gain access to fully engineered solutions that streamline hybrid work, accelerate AI innovation, enhance infrastructure performance, and reduce operational complexity. With a shared commitment to customer innovation, these offerings are designed to meet the demands of modern enterprises, driving productivity, security, and efficiency, allowing customers to accelerate go-to-market initiatives and business outcomes.

Available Markets

The Lenovo Factory and Rack integration of Cisco networking solutions, ThinkAgile HCI Hybrid Cloud Solutions, and SAP HANA Solutions with Cisco networking are available in select markets: United States, Brazil, Germany, India, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

