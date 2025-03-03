Lenovo™ at MWC 2025: Expanding the Boundaries of AI-Powered Creativity, Productivity, and Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo unveils its latest lineup of Yoga™ and IdeaPad™ AI PCs, innovative software, and groundbreaking proofs of concept, all designed to enhance creativity, productivity, and the user experience. Lenovo expands its AI portfolio with more Copilot+ AI PCs, NVIDIA GPU-powered performance, and energy-efficient designs, showcasing its vision for Smarter Technology for All.

"As we push the limits of AI innovation higher than ever, it is important to remember that delivering access to AI for all is equally a core tenet of Lenovo’s philosophy. Likewise, as we endeavor to redefine the boundaries of power in technology, we must ensure that it continues to be a positive force," said Jun Ouyang, SVP & GM of Lenovo’s Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. "With the announcement of innovations like the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, the IdeaPad Slim 3x, and the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept, Lenovo has delivered a suite of new devices and proofs of concept that empower end users to let their creativity shine, their ‘process’ unbounded by the processing of their PC thanks to AI-powered innovation."

Innovation Highlights at MWC 2025:

Yoga Solar PC Concept: A Laptop Powered by the Sun

Bridging functionality and sustainability, the Yoga Solar PC Concept integrates a high-efficiency solar panel (24% conversion rate) with Back Contact Cell technology to maximize solar absorption. Its Dynamic Solar Tracking system ensures optimal energy harvesting, even in low-light conditions. 20 minutes of direct sunlight can provide up to one hour of video playback—a major step toward renewable energy integration in consumer laptops.

New Lenovo Yoga AI Laptops: Aura Edition Expands

Lenovo expands its Aura Edition lineup imagined with Intel, and introduces its latest AMD Ryzen AI powered Yoga laptops, all featuring AI-enhanced hardware and software for a seamless, personalized computing experience:

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) – Built for creators with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, and Lenovo Creator Zone AI tools. Its 3.2K PureSight Pro tandem OLED display (1600 nits) delivers exceptional color accuracy.

– Built for creators with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, and Lenovo Creator Zone AI tools. Its 3.2K PureSight Pro tandem OLED display (1600 nits) delivers exceptional color accuracy. Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) – Designed for performance and portability with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, AI-powered Lenovo X Power tuning, and a 3K OLED PureSight Pro display.

– Designed for performance and portability with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, AI-powered Lenovo X Power tuning, and a 3K OLED PureSight Pro display. Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 10) – Features AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and a 3K OLED PureSight Pro display for a fluid creative experience.

– Features AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and a 3K OLED PureSight Pro display for a fluid creative experience. Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 10) – A lightweight AI-powered laptop offering AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and up to 22.5 hours of battery life, making it ideal for on-the-go creators.

– A lightweight AI-powered laptop offering AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and up to 22.5 hours of battery life, making it ideal for on-the-go creators. Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16” & 14”) – The convertible Yoga 7 2-in-1 lineup blends tablet and laptop functionality, featuring a 360° hinge, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and Lenovo AI Core for power and performance optimization. The optional Yoga Pen supports smooth, precise creative work, while 2.8K PureSight OLED Touch displays offer 1,100-nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

IdeaPad: AI for Everyone

IdeaPad Slim 3x (15”, 10) – A Snapdragon® X-powered AI laptop that brings Copilot+ AI capabilities, 45 TOPS NPU performance, and ultra-efficient battery life to a wider audience. Its AI-enhanced efficiency speeds up drafting, editing, and video calls, while Rapid Charge delivers two hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H-tested metal A-cover ensures durability, and an expandable SSD slot future-proofs storage.

– A Snapdragon® X-powered AI laptop that brings Copilot+ AI capabilities, 45 TOPS NPU performance, and ultra-efficient battery life to a wider audience. Its AI-enhanced efficiency speeds up drafting, editing, and video calls, while Rapid Charge delivers two hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. The MIL-STD-810H-tested metal A-cover ensures durability, and an expandable SSD slot future-proofs storage. IdeaPad Pro 5, Slim 5, and 5 2-in-1 Series – Offering AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with 50 TOPS NPU acceleration, these models cater to different user needs. The IdeaPad Pro 5 models feature discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs for intensive creative tasks, while the Slim 5 models focus on portability. The IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series provides a versatile convertible form factor for seamless transitions between tablet and laptop modes.

Forward Thinking Proofs of Concept:

Solar Power Kit for Yoga - Inspired by the Yoga Solar PC Concept, this detachable USB-C solar panel uses Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology for efficient energy conversion, allowing users to charge devices anywhere under sunlight.

Inspired by the Yoga Solar PC Concept, this detachable USB-C solar panel uses Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology for efficient energy conversion, allowing users to charge devices anywhere under sunlight. AI Display with NPU Inside - An AI-powered monitor featuring a discrete NPU, enabling non-AI PCs to run AI applications. It automatically adjusts rotation, elevation, and tilt based on the user’s position.

An AI-powered monitor featuring a discrete NPU, enabling non-AI PCs to run AI applications. It automatically adjusts rotation, elevation, and tilt based on the user’s position. Lenovo AI Stick - A plug-in AI accelerator containing a 32 TOPS NPU, connecting via USB-C Thunderbolt to bring AI functionalities like Large Language Models and AI-enhanced graphics to any PC.

A plug-in AI accelerator containing a 32 TOPS NPU, connecting via USB-C Thunderbolt to bring AI functionalities like Large Language Models and AI-enhanced graphics to any PC. Smart Connect: AI-Driven Multi-Device Ecosystem - Lenovo and Motorola expand Smart Connect with AI-powered voice commands, allowing users to search files, control devices, and streamline workflows across PC and mobile.

EMEA Pricing & Availability, starting from:

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) – June 2025, from €1,699 (incl. VAT)

– June 2025, from Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) – March 2025, from €1,399 (incl. VAT)

– March 2025, from Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 10) – April 2025, from €1,399 (incl. VAT)

– April 2025, from Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 10) – March 2025, from €999 (incl. VAT)

– March 2025, from Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16”, 10) – March 2025, from €1,299 (incl. VAT)

– March 2025, from Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14”, 10) – March 2025, from €1,099 (incl. VAT)

– March 2025, from IdeaPad Slim 3x (15”, 10) – March 2025, from €599 (incl. VAT)

– March 2025, from IdeaPad Pro 5, Slim 5 and 5 2-in-1 – available in select markets, starting prices available on request

For full press release and more details about Lenovo’s other announcements, visit Lenovo’s MWC 2025 Press Kit.

LENOVO, YOGA and IDEAPAD and are trademarks of Lenovo. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Intel, Intel Core and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA, RYZEN and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. NVIDIA, GEFORCE and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation, Inc. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Adrian Horne

ahorne@lenovo.com