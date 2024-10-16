Lenovo Announces Comprehensive New Hybrid AI Portfolio at Global Tech World Event

Lenovo showcases end-to-end, responsible AI capabilities to fast-track AI adoption and innovation for individuals, enterprises, and entire industries—delivering Smarter AI for All





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LenovoTechWorld–Today, global technology leader Lenovo unveiled the next phase of its Smarter AI for All vision at the company’s annual global innovation event, Tech World, held in Seattle, Washington. Lenovo showcased a comprehensive portfolio of AI solutions, services, and devices that deliver transformation and tangible return on investment to industries, enterprises, and individuals around the world, as well as announcing key new technologies.

Building on last year’s momentum, Lenovo further embraced hybrid AI as the way forward: a seamless, secure integration of private and public clouds, individual and enterprise solutions. New technologies announced include the launch of Hybrid AI Advantage for enterprises; the latest ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop, Lenovo AI Now local AI agent, and Lenovo Learning Zone software platform; next-gen Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling for servers for more sustainable AI; and proofs of concept that harness AI for social impact.

Joined by an unparalleled community of partners and customers, Lenovo showed how AI has definitively moved beyond potential and into transformative results. Lenovo’s combination of expertise, infrastructure, and an ever-evolving, interconnected ecosystem reimagines workflows, unlocks creativity, and turns unstructured data into actionable insights.

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang was joined by fellow AI visionaries, including AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su; Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger; Meta Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg; Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella; NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang; and Qualcomm President and CEO, Cristiano Amon.

“Building on the announcements from last year’s Tech World, we have been actively delivering on our hybrid-AI vision for customers and partners across the globe,” Yang said. “We already see that AI is improving the quality of life for individuals and delivering higher productivity for enterprises—and Lenovo makes this paradigm shift faster, more accessible, more connected, and more sustainable. Our strategy is to combine modularization with customization, so that we can respond quickly to customer needs while tailoring our solutions for them.”

“Our vision of Smarter AI for All, now very much a reality, is unleashing human potential,” said Lenovo Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Tolga Kurtoglu. “Our key differentiator is AI integration across our vast portfolio, from on-device AI agents to more efficient server architectures. Lenovo also joins our partners in a tireless commitment to scientifically rigorous exploration, which keeps us defining the future of AI.”

Hybrid AI delivering maximum ROI for businesses

Yang, in his keynote presentation with NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, unveiled Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage to empower organizations to rapidly turn intelligence into outcomes.​ Stemming from the expanded partnership announced at last year’s Tech World, the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA is enabled through collaboration by the two companies across the full-stack AI portfolio and brings AI-powered compute anywhere—with speed and ease.

The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage framework includes the new Lenovo AI Library, a comprehensive repository of ready-to-deploy AI templates that allow businesses to implement AI solutions with minimal complexity. The AI Library spans multiple industries and business functions, including marketing, IT operations, product development, and customer service.

The next era of Lenovo Neptune Water Cooling arrives to efficiently power AI at every scale

Lenovo continues its unwavering commitment to secure, efficient hybrid infrastructure at every point, from edge to cloud, and to setting the bar for sustainable high-performance computing (HPC) operations. A new family of ThinkSystem solutions offers up to 100 percent heat removal, including servers that supercharge efficiency to bring the NVIDIA Blackwell platform and NVIDIA GB200 to any size enterprise.

The sixth generation of Neptune liquid cooling systems is now rolling out across the company’s partner ecosystem, enabling organizations everywhere to build and run accelerated computing for generative AI while reducing data center power consumption by up to 40%.

AI devices, solutions, and concepts that are more personalized, productive, and protected

Lenovo is unmatched in offering a diverse ecosystem of hybrid AI capabilities across the widest portfolio in the market—from PCs, smartphones, mixed reality, tablets, and device accessories to servers, storage, and public/private cloud. Now, the infusion of AI delivers hyper-personalization, ultra-productivity, and unprecedented data processing protection for work, education, and personal use.

Today, Lenovo revealed the next generation of personal AI: By embedding AI across its portfolio, Lenovo aims to transform how people work and interact, streamlining processes, fostering seamless collaboration, and focusing on top-tier security. The key announcements at Tech World 2024 reflect Lenovo’s commitment to advancing smarter technology that drives meaningful impact and elevates user experiences on a global scale.

Lenovo introduced Lenovo AI Now, a local AI agent that transforms PCs into personalized assistants; the new ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop that integrates AI-driven features for hybrid work; and Lenovo Learning Zone, an AI-powered personal educational software platform. In addition, Lenovo showcased exciting new proof of concepts such as the codenamed Lenovo AI Buddy, a visual interactive module, as well as advanced technology demos, including Workstation AI solutions and ThinkShield AI PC security, demonstrating its leadership in cutting-edge AI solutions.

Motorola announced the launch of new moto ai experiences into beta testing, with plans to expand beta invites progressively through the end of the year. With it, the company is elevating and simplifying every smartphone interaction with on-demand summaries of personal communications, auto-identification of action items, and AI-generated contextual information for captured content like photos.

Human-centric development and groundbreaking AI for Good

Lenovo unveiled new technologies and proof of concepts dedicated to empowering people, preserving cultural heritage, and improving lives.

“We innovate without compromising our values and commitment to serving our diverse communities,” said Doug Fisher, Lenovo’s Chief Security and AI Officer. “We combine security and AI at every moment, and we evaluate all of Lenovo’s AI initiatives to ensure we’re accelerating into a future that prioritizes privacy, transparency, and responsibility.”

Lenovo launched Alzheimer’s Intelligence, the first avatar companion for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, using a curated data set of real experiences to provide meaningful support to people facing a difficult diagnosis. Alzheimer’s Intelligence builds upon Lenovo’s Work For Humankind initiative that shows how smarter technology, including responsible AI, can bring people together for social good. See initial interactions with the avatar here.

Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang was welcomed to the stage with a new comprehensive, AI-powered communication solution for people with ALS, combining AI avatars, eye-tracking tech, and predictive LLMs.

Lenovo and InCor, the largest cardiac hospital in Latin America, announced a clinical-grade arrhythmia detection platform, which brings AI to a small, wearable IoT device for real-time monitoring.

Visit Lenovo’s Tech World ’24 event page and press kit for more information.

