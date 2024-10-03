Home Business Wire Lenders Cooperative Welcomes Stephen Hayes as Head of Data & AI Strategy
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aba–Lenders Cooperative is proud to announce the appointment of Stephen Hayes as the new Head of Data & AI Strategy. Stephen brings over 15 years of expertise in financial services, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to Lenders Cooperative. His extensive background in transforming complex data into strategic business advantages will play a pivotal role in empowering financial institutions across the country to leverage data for sustainable growth.


Before joining Lenders Cooperative, Stephen served as Senior Vice President of Analytics at Live Oak Bank, where he developed and led a data analytics department that delivered tangible financial and business benefits. Among his notable achievements, Stephen created innovative predictive credit and financial models, including custom credit scoring and pricing models tailored for small business lending. He consolidated and transformed disparate data systems into a unified platform, enabling real-time data access across departments, while spearheading model validation initiatives on the bank’s Model Risk Management Committee.

In 2021, Stephen co-founded Lumos Data, where he developed the industry-leading PRIME+ small business credit score. This innovative solution has helped financial institutions grow and diversify their small business loan portfolios, providing enhanced insights and decision-making capabilities in small business lending.

At Lenders Cooperative, Stephen will drive the company’s data and AI strategy, focusing on delivering innovative, data-driven solutions to help financial institutions thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive environment. Stephen’s vision is centered on helping banks and credit unions leverage data to improve operational efficiency, enhance service to their local communities, and achieve sustainable growth.

“Stephen’s passion for transforming complex data into actionable insights will be a tremendous asset to the Lenders Cooperative team and our clients,” said Loughlin Cleary, President & National Sales Director at Lenders Cooperative. “We are excited to see how his leadership will help us continue to drive forward our mission of empowering financial institutions with cutting-edge data strategies.”

Stephen’s deep expertise in small business lending, financial and risk modeling, and the application of data and AI in banking will ensure that Lenders Cooperative remains at the forefront of innovation, providing unparalleled value to banks and credit unions as they navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

For more information on Lenders Cooperative, visit lenderscooperative.com.

About Lenders Cooperative: Lenders Cooperative provides data-driven solutions, loan origination platforms, and professional services to financial institutions. Our team delivers tailored strategies that help banks and credit unions meet their operational goals, stay compliant with regulatory requirements, and drive loan growth.

