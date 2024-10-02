Lenders Cooperative Strengthens SBA Lending Services with the Addition of Veteran, J. M. “Chuck” Evans

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aba–Lenders Cooperative, a nationally recognized provider of commercial lending platform technology and SBA Lending Service Provider (LSP) services is proud to welcome Chuck Evans to its team. The addition enhances the company’s deep bench of industry expertise. As SBA lending grows amid tightening conventional lending channels and rising interest rates, Lenders Cooperative continues to empower financial institutions with scalable, compliant, and tech-driven SBA lending solutions.





The addition of Chuck Evans strengthens Lenders Cooperative’s ability to meet increasing demand for SBA lending, servicing, and support. In 2023, 70% of SBA lenders approved fewer than 10 loans, while the need for specialized staffing surged due to rising costs and complex SBA requirements. Smaller lenders face ongoing challenges keeping up with regulatory changes, and larger institutions remain focused on larger loan volumes, creating opportunities for those with the right tools and expertise to bridge the gap.

“Our goal is to support lenders at every level, helping them navigate the complexities of SBA lending with confidence,” said Chuck Evans, Executive Director of Lenders Cooperative LSP Services, at Lenders Cooperative. “We’re focused on providing solutions that are flexible and comprehensive, allowing our clients to stay competitive and serve their communities, regardless of their size or lending volume.”

“Our focus is on providing a full-solution approach as well as an a la carte solution for SBA lending, with a team of subject matter experts and advanced technology that delivers compliance, safety, and efficiency,” added David Tinsley, Senior Vice President and Head of SBA LSP Services at Lenders Cooperative. “Chuck’s addition reinforces our ability to help institutions scale their SBA operations while maintaining the highest standards of soundness and performance.”

Lenders Cooperative’s LSP services focus on end-to-end SBA lending support, from origination, implementation to servicing. As compliance requirements and staff shortages continue to challenge the industry, Lenders Cooperative offers comprehensive training, education, and collaboration to ensure lenders are equipped to succeed in this rapidly evolving space.

About Lenders Cooperative:

Lenders Cooperative is a leading provider of comprehensive lending solutions designed to empower financial institutions across the nation to lend to businesses. Our mission is to improve operational efficiency and profitability through advanced loan origination technology, expert advisory services, and regulatory compliance support. Specializing in SBA products, we partner with community lenders to deliver scalable, results-driven solutions.

For more information, visit www.lenderscooperative.com.

