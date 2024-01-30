Lendbuzz Welcomes Diane Offereins to Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lendbuzz, an AI-based financial technology company that helps consumers obtain fair access to credit when purchasing a vehicle, today announced that it has added Diane Offereins to its board of directors.





Ms. Offereins—who brings to the board more than 35 years of experience in the Financial Services industry— spent much of her storied career at Discover Financial Services, where she recently retired as the Executive Vice President, President Payment Services, having served in a variety of leadership roles at the company since 1998. As a member of Discover’s executive committee, she helped drive the firm’s strategic direction, flagship initiatives, and helped to shape the company’s culture. Prior to Discover, Ms. Offereins held leadership positions at MBNA, Bank of America, and SouthEast Bank.

“Diane brings deep experience in the financial services industry, a proven track record of building and managing large businesses, and a unique perspective to the board,” said Amitay Kalmar, CEO. “As Lendbuzz continues to see significant growth, we are excited to welcome Diane, and we look forward to her input and guidance as we scale our business.”

Ms. Offereins is on the Board of Directors of Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW), where she serves on the Compensation Committee. Ms. Offereins is also on the Board of Directors of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) where she chairs the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and serves on the Finance and Risk and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Among her many accomplishments, American Banker magazine consistently named Ms. Offereins to their annual list of the Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance, and notes her reputation as “the face of the company” for Discover, in addition to her position as a thought leader within the industry.

“I can’t imagine a better time to join the board at Lendbuzz,” said Diane Offereins. “The application of AI to expand access to credit, and the growth the company has been able to sustain, is truly unique and a model for innovation in this industry. I look forward to being a part of helping them bring greater financial opportunity to more consumers in the future.”

