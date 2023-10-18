Lendbuzz Completes $235 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

New Issuance is Company’s Largest Transaction to Date, Maintaining Record-Breaking Success

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lendbuzz, a fintech company that uses AI to provide auto loans to a wide spectrum of borrowers, today announced that it has closed a $235 million securitization collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts made to obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, light duty trucks, and vans.





LBZZ 2023-3 will issue four classes of notes: Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B, Class C which Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) rated as NR/K1+(sf), A3/AA-(sf), Baa3/BBB+(sf) and NR/BB+(sf). J.P. Morgan acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent, with Goldman Sachs and RBC as joint bookrunners.

“We are excited to have successfully closed our most recent ABS transaction despite the challenging market conditions.” said George Sclavos, Chief Financial Officer at Lendbuzz. “This milestone transaction underscores our investors’ confidence in the strength of our credit model and their belief in the continued high performance of our bond offerings.”

This transaction, Lendbuzz’s third securitization of 2023 and fifth since launching the program, is its largest transaction in program history and continues a period of record-breaking success for the company. This securitization also included over 20 distinct investors, expanding Lendbuzz’s program with 8 first-time investors.

About Lendbuzz

Lendbuzz is an AI-based financial technology company that helps consumers obtain fair access to credit when purchasing a vehicle. Powered by alternative data and machine learning algorithms, Lendbuzz can assess the creditworthiness of consumers with limited credit history—a group underserved by traditional banks. Through our auto dealership partners, Lendbuzz offers consumers attractive financing solutions while opening up opportunities for those dealerships to serve a more diversified customer base. Lendbuzz is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2015.

