Home Business Wire Lemonade to Present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Business Wire

Lemonade to Present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Tim Bixby, is scheduled to present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The virtual fireside chat will take place on Monday, August 12 at 2:55 pm ET.


About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

Follow @lemonade_inc on X for updates.

Contacts

Natalie Wilson

press@lemonade.com

Articoli correlati

GAN Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth in B2B revenues coupled with continued cost rationalization leads to improved results Expected timeline for completion of merger with...
Continua a leggere

PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second quarter total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $191.6 million, meeting outlook Second quarter GAAP net loss was $25.7 million,...
Continua a leggere

BBX Capital, Inc. Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) reported today its financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php