Lemonade to Present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Tim Bixby, is scheduled to present at Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The virtual fireside chat will take place on Monday, August 12 at 2:55 pm ET.





Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

