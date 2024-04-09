Lemonade Launches Homeowners Insurance in France

Expanding on Lemonade’s existing partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif, fully digital, AI-powered Homeowners insurance is now available

PARIS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lemonade, the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced the launch of Homeowners insurance in France in partnership with BNP Paribas Cardif. Millions of occupying homeowners can now purchase extensive coverage for their home and belongings, featuring the same seamless Lemonade experience customers have come to know and love.





Today’s launch builds on Lemonade’s entrance into France in December 2020, offering AI-powered renters insurance to protect residents’ belongings. With Lemonade’s European business making significant strides in 2023, the launch of Homeowners insurance throughout France will support the company’s continued growth as it expands globally.

“ The European market was our fastest growing business last year,” said Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade CEO and co-founder. “ We’re now graduating from being a monoline to a multi-line insurer in Europe. Combined with our thriving partnership with a trusted, prestigious brand like BNP Paribas Cardif, we’re excited for this next chapter for our European business.”

Since partnering over a year ago, BNP Paribas Cardif and Lemonade have seen increasing success in offering renters insurance throughout France. The partnership, bringing together BNP Paribas Cardif’s proven advisory expertise and Lemonade’s innovative approach, will evolve with an offer that is now aimed at homeowners. BNP Paribas Cardif France will be able to propose this fully-digital home insurance to its distribution partners, and Lemonade will benefit from the deep experience of an insurer with a widely recognized brand that has been operating in the French market for 50 years.

Lemonade’s Homeowners insurance is specifically crafted for customers in France, with the ability to get instantly covered through the Lemonade app, starting from 10 euros per month. On top of the industry base coverage (fire, water damage, reconstruction costs, civil liability, etc.), the policy also provides a suite of add-ons to provide full-scope coverage and flexibility, including:

School Insurance: extended coverage to children up to 18 years old, to provide coverage during school and extracurricular activities should an accident occur.

extended coverage to children up to 18 years old, to provide coverage during school and extracurricular activities should an accident occur. Legal Protection: helping customers in case of disputes with a third party for a wide range of day-to-day situations (property, retail, work-related, and online reputation).

helping customers in case of disputes with a third party for a wide range of day-to-day situations (property, retail, work-related, and online reputation). Theft Outside the Home: providing protection should someone steal a customer’s belongings while on the go.

Lemonade is licensed and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and operates in France under the European Freedom of Services regime, Lemonade European headquarters are located in Amsterdam. Risks are covered by both BNP Paribas Cardif and Lemonade Insurance N.V., who act as co-insurers for this offer. Residents of France can now buy a new policy through the Lemonade App, lemonade.com/fr, or through BNP Paribas Cardif at cardif.fr.

About Lemonade



Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

