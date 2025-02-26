Legion Technologies Announces Partnership with Deckers Brands

Legion’s industry-leading platform is set to power Deckers Brands’ workforce management

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management, today announced it is working with Deckers Brands, parent company of UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva®, and AHNU®, to better align the retailer’s workforce management with the evolving needs of its business.

By promoting data-driven decision-making, automating key administrative tasks, and enabling flexible scheduling, the Legion WFM Platform is designed to empower Deckers Brands to improve its labor operations while simultaneously improving employee satisfaction across its retail locations worldwide. Legion WFM is designed to support Deckers Brands’ efforts to streamline workforce compliance by helping managers navigate local requirements and jurisdiction-specific scheduling insights.

Legion’s state-of-the-art WFM solution, built on the powerful Legion AI framework, supports more than 70 workforce management use cases, including scheduling, demand forecasting, compliance, and frontline communications.

“At Legion, we employ our deep expertise in enterprise AI to help customers address their specific workforce management challenges while building toward their strategic goals. This mindset has empowered us to deliver a consistent cadence of innovations that lead to tangible business results,” said Sanish Mondkar, founder and CEO of Legion Technologies. “In choosing Legion WFM, Deckers Brands has made an investment in its workforce management that is designed to improve labor efficiency, improve employee engagement, and ultimately drive superior customer experiences.”

Deckers Brands joins a growing number of retailers transforming their labor operations with Legion’s industry-leading WFM platform, including Mattress Firm, Dollar General, Five Below, and Alo Yoga.

For more information about how Legion enables leading brands to enhance their workforce management, visit legion.co.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for three consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

