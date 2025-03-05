Legion Technologies and WorkJam Join Forces to Elevate Frontline Workforce Operations

The new integration combines Legion’s AI-powered labor optimization with WorkJam’s comprehensive digital workplace platform to unlock efficiency, productivity, and employee engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management, today announced a strategic partnership with WorkJam, the world’s leading digital workplace platform, to advance frontline workforce operations. By integrating WorkJam’s Total Workforce Orchestration® platform with Legion’s AI-driven labor optimization capabilities, the partnership offers a unified system that empowers businesses to enhance task management, boost operational efficiency, and elevate the employee experience.

“WorkJam’s commitment to improving the lives of frontline workers aligns perfectly with Legion’s mission to transform workforce management through technology,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to optimize labor planning while seamlessly orchestrating tasks, communication, and training—all in real-time. This collaboration will redefine how businesses manage their frontline workforces, driving efficiency and engagement in equal measure.”

WorkJam’s digital workplace platform goes far beyond task management, delivering a complete suite of tools for communication, learning, and task orchestration within a single, user-friendly app. This integration with Legion’s award-winning AI platform ensures that businesses can:

Optimize labor planning with improved visibility of schedules to the task management platform.

with improved visibility of schedules to the task management platform. Streamline task execution with workflows tied to compliance standards and operational protocols.

with workflows tied to compliance standards and operational protocols. Enhance employee performance through integrated training modules, clear task prioritization, and seamless feedback loops.

through integrated training modules, clear task prioritization, and seamless feedback loops. Foster engagement and inclusion with tools designed to empower frontline employees, boost retention, and create a culture of accountability and growth.

“Today’s frontline workforce demands tools that not only improve productivity but also create a better work experience,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “Our partnership with Legion enables organizations to unify their labor optimization and operational execution strategies. Together, we’re helping businesses achieve unprecedented efficiency while empowering employees to perform at their best—whether that’s through more self-service scheduling, targeted training, or real-time task visibility. This isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about reimagining the future of frontline work.”

At the heart of this integration is a shared vision of delivering smarter, more seamless solutions for frontline teams. By leveraging the power of AI and a unified digital workplace, Legion and WorkJam enable organizations to meet business demands while creating a more agile, engaged, and satisfied workforce.

For more information, visit Legion.co or WorkJam.com.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for three consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Workjam

Founded in 2014, WorkJam is the world’s leading digital workplace platform, offering a unified solution that includes communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more—all within a single app. Available in over 50 languages, WorkJam helps organisations enhance productivity, engagement, and retention while fostering inclusive work environments. With Total Workforce Orchestration®, WorkJam empowers large enterprises to bridge operational gaps and create thriving frontline teams. For more information, visit WorkJam.com.

