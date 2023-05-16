Legion of Telecom Superheroes to Descend Upon International Telecoms Week 2023 and Unite the Trusted Communications Ecosystem

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:

Who:

A legion of Trusted Communications Superheroes are set to descend upon International Telecoms Week 2023. Their mission? To unite the trusted communications ecosystem while fighting fraudsters and addressing the mounting challenges across the telecom ecosystem. Each equipped with unique superpowers, these heroes are battling scammers, identifying suspicious callers, and organizing mismanaged assets and inventory – understanding their combined strength is necessary for protecting service providers, businesses and consumers while keeping commerce flowing.

What:

iconectiv Trusted Communications Superheroes use their arsenal of experience, skills and power to face a variety of challenges head-on, including:

Number Verification – Consumers are being bombarded with robocalls and it’s eroding their trust in the communications ecosystem to the point where 95% of people only answer a call when they recognize the number. This can make it difficult for businesses and call centers to get their legitimate calls through to consumers. iconectiv superheroes help service providers navigate STIR/SHAKEN, ensuring consumers have the confidence to trust their caller ID and know they’re speaking with a legitimate business.

– Consumers are being bombarded with robocalls and it’s eroding their trust in the communications ecosystem to the point where 95% of people only answer a call when they recognize the number. This can make it difficult for businesses and call centers to get their legitimate calls through to consumers. iconectiv superheroes help service providers navigate STIR/SHAKEN, ensuring consumers have the confidence to trust their caller ID and know they’re speaking with a legitimate business. Toll-Free Numbering – Toll-Free numbers are essential tools helping businesses grow and provide superior customer service, but managing those numbers is an extremely complicated process and becoming more difficult every day. That’s why businesses require a dependable way to navigate the maze. iconectiv superheroes use a cloud -based solution to ensure Toll-Free numbers are managed efficiently, helping businesses avoid unnecessary charges, offer better customer service and significantly speed up time-to-revenue.

– Toll-Free numbers are essential tools helping businesses grow and provide superior customer service, but managing those numbers is an extremely complicated process and becoming more difficult every day. That’s why businesses require a dependable way to navigate the maze. iconectiv superheroes use a -based solution to ensure Toll-Free numbers are managed efficiently, helping businesses avoid unnecessary charges, offer better customer service and significantly speed up time-to-revenue. Voice Fraud – Hackers are constantly trying to infiltrate a business’s phone system to make long distance calls, steal data or render the network unusable. The problem is costing businesses billions of dollars every year. iconectiv superheroes are fighting these bad actors proactively, identifying and blocking fraudulent calls to high-risk numbers, and obtaining early warnings for an organization’s fraud prevention team on impending attacks. This helps businesses stop future fraud rather than rely on blacklists associated with past fraud events.

Why:

Protecting the trusted communications ecosystem is a full-time job that requires a team effort. Challenges in the telecom industry are always changing and evolving, requiring the brightest minds to pool their knowledge, ensuring fraudsters are held at bay while improving operational efficiency and boosting consumer confidence.

When:

May 14 – 17, 2023

Where:

International Telecom Week 2023



Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

iconectiv will have an exhibition space at the show. To scheduling a meeting with iconectiv, please contact events@iconectiv.com.

How you can get in on the action:

To identify which Superhero you’re most like, download the free Superhero Identity Kit and/or stop by the iconectiv exhibit table to pick up a kit.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy, iconectiv



soddy@iconectiv.com

+1-732-699-5130

Casey Bush



Global Results Communications

+1-949-608-0276



iconectiv@globalresultspr.com