Legion Experiences Significant Growth Amid Surging Demand for Intelligently Automated Workforce Management

The company launches new employee-centric features, secures top industry accolades, and brings its AI-native workforce management solution to new markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), today announced its 2023 growth and strong performance, driven by the increasing need for intelligent, automated, employee-centric workforce management solutions for hourly employees. With artificial intelligence at its core, the Legion WFM platform delivers intelligent automation that streamlines labor operations processes while vastly improving the employee experience, an outcome that has buoyed its rise as an industry-leading WFM solution.





“Not long ago, having AI in your workforce management strategy was considered a ‘nice-to-have’—now, companies won’t survive without it,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. “AI has been at the core of Legion’s business from the beginning; it’s no wonder we have so many companies coming to us to augment their labor operations and improve their employee experience with AI, from foundational AI to generative AI and beyond. By helping our customers navigate and implement these rapidly evolving technologies, we have established true partnerships that are driving our joint success.”

Over the past 12 months, employers using Legion WFM reported significantly reduced labor costs and have cut scheduling time in half. In addition, they achieved 95% employee adoption, with 88% of weekly active users on the platform and a 4.8-star rating across tens of thousands of user reviews for its industry-leading mobile app.

Company Growth

Legion achieved several key milestones over the past year that reinforced its value to users, including more than 97% gross revenue retention (GRR) and 55% growth in revenue. With a growing number of companies seeking AI-native solutions, 2023 proved an outstanding year for new customer growth for Legion. Legion entered new market segments, including medical and veterinary services, and signed industry leaders and fast-growing companies such as Rite Aid, Alo Yoga, a global home furnishings retailer, a leading Canadian retail chain, a Fortune 500 luxury retailer, and a leading provider in the healthy sustainable food market. The WFM provider also expanded its global presence into the United Kingdom, Ireland, and South Africa.

Further reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a robust partner ecosystem, Legion forged new strategic partnerships with SAP, Beekeeper, Innovium, and AccuTime.

Legion also reached 32.5% adoption of Legion InstantPay by companies who used the solution for more than six months, representing industry-leading adoption and reflecting the growing importance of giving employees instant access to earned wages.

New Features and Innovation

From the beginning, Legion has driven the industry forward with innovations that enable companies to optimize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. Expanding on its foundations in AI, the company introduced a staggering 130 new features in the past year, including:

Legion Data Suite : a versatile analytics platform designed to improve decision-making. With a large library of standard reports, custom report creation based on what drives your business, and intelligent automation for deep analysis and management of KPIs with strategic insights, the data suite delivers a broad set of capabilities for operations and executive teams.

: a versatile analytics platform designed to improve decision-making. With a large library of standard reports, custom report creation based on what drives your business, and intelligent automation for deep analysis and management of KPIs with strategic insights, the data suite delivers a broad set of capabilities for operations and executive teams. Legion Copilot : an in-platform generative AI assistant designed to boost hourly worker productivity by enabling automated WFM actions through simple voice commands. The Gen AI assistant also acts as a trainer and coach, improving the learning and development process by delivering clear, direct answers to employees’ questions. Legion Copilot became available for early user testing in October and will be available to demo at the Legion booth #6051 at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show.

an in-platform generative AI assistant designed to boost hourly worker productivity by enabling automated WFM actions through simple voice commands. The Gen AI assistant also acts as a trainer and coach, improving the learning and development process by delivering clear, direct answers to employees’ questions. Legion Copilot became available for early user testing in October and will be available to demo at the Legion booth #6051 at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show. Labor Budgeting: a new software module that uses machine learning to create accurate, detailed labor forecasts automatically and makes it easy to model what-if scenarios, so employer budget plans stay on track, even 12 to 18 months out. Labor budgeting is quickly being adopted by NRF Top 100 retailers.

a new software module that uses to create accurate, detailed labor forecasts automatically and makes it easy to model what-if scenarios, so employer budget plans stay on track, even 12 to 18 months out. Labor budgeting is quickly being adopted by NRF Top 100 retailers. EU Readiness: Legion WFM now supports compliance and scheduling requirements for the United Kingdom, Ireland, and South Africa.

Industry Recognition and Accolades

As Legion continues to set the standard for AI in the enterprise, the company was honored with several industry awards over the past year, including:

Ranked #113 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500

Ranked #514 in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Won the Best SaaS Product for HR in the international SaaS Awards program

Product for HR in the international SaaS Awards program Won two Gold-level honors in the 2023 Brandon Hall Technology Awards: Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology and Best Advance in AI for Business Impact

Won the Automated Planning and Scheduling category in the Business Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program

Named in CB Insights’ annual list of the 100 Most Promising Private Retail Tech Companies in the World in the Hourly Employee Tools and Management category

To learn more about Legion’s multi-award-winning workforce management solution, please visit legion.co.

If you are attending NRF, please visit us at booth #6051.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA:



Kayleigh Jones



SourceCode Communications



legion@sourcecodecomms.com