Legendary Sequel to Award-Winning Indie Game, Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099, Now Available on Steam, coming to Nintendo Switch In Q3 2023

Inspired by an actual website featuring unprotected surveillance cameras (do not ask which one it is, we won’t tell you!), the sequel to the acclaimed title Do Not Feed The Monkeys (94% positive opinion on Steam) takes the concept further! While offering a totally independent story, and very welcoming for new players, Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 builds on the existing lore crafted with maestria by the original developer and offers a state of the art gaming experience.

But don’t take our word for it, instead hear what Luis Oliván, co-founder of Fictiorama Studios and game producer has to say: “While developing Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, we actively listened to the fantastic community of the original game and incorporated some features they were asking for, as well as some exciting new additions to ensure the game feels fresh. As a result, we are confident both fans of the original game and newcomers will enjoy Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, as they’re totally independent games!”

About Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099

It’s 2099, and The Primate Observation Club is stronger than ever. The world has morphed into a retro-futuristic dystopia where spying is not just prevalent but, most importantly, even more entertaining. Welcome to Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099: a digital voyeur simulator that combines narrative, investigation, surveillance, and resource management.

Game features:

A Dystopian Dreamland: It’s 2099 and alien knowledge has caused rapid advancements in technology to the point that big corporations now sponsor planets. Stripped of resources, Earth is now a wasteland and humanity has spread across the galaxy. Humans, robots, and aliens now live side by side.

Spying Tools: The MonkeyVision app helps you manage hidden cameras and monitor cages. Make observations and search the internet to learn more about each subject. Need more cameras? Pick up side jobs for money whilst avoiding that wacky conspiracy theorist next door.

Fresh Technology: Gone are the days of surveillance solitude. OmniPals are artificial intelligence represented by holograms that act as company promoters. They act as another window into the outside world and may offer some other handy functions.

Absolutely No Monkey Feeding: Become familiar with the subjects and you might get the chance to interact with them. Hack security systems, make threatening phone calls, or even put your own flavor in an unusual beverage. But then forget all those things, because that's against Club rules!

End-Game Content: Once you've finished the game, new and exciting features, such as a Fast Forwarding ability or a Free Mode that will allow to keep playing with no specific goals or deadlines, will be available. Who knows what other rewards await you!

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 is a sequel to the award-winning game Do Not Feed the Monkeys is now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch in Q3 2023.

Steam link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1964040/Do_Not_Feed_the_Monkeys_2099/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Fictiorama

Discord: https://discord.gg/Fictiorama

Website: donotfeedthemonkeys.com

About Fictiorama Studios

Fictiorama Studios is an indie game studio located in Madrid, founded by three brothers (Mario, Alberto, and Luis Oliván) united by their devotion to narrative-driven games. In addition, two of the Oliván brothers are members of the alternative rock bands Ultrazul, and Kovalski, which performed the soundtrack for Fictiorama’s first game, Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today.

About Joystick Ventures

Joystick Ventures partners with talented investors and developers to build thriving studios that release visionary games. We personalize every aspect of our collaboration, empowering you to shape your own success. You’re in control of your game; we give you the guidance necessary to get stellar results.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: https://joystickventures.pro/2099

