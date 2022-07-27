LeaseQuery’s Continued Focus on Simplifying Complex Accounting Results in Over 100 Percent Growth in First Half of 2022

LeaseQuery proves a winning combination for accounting and finance professionals

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FASB—LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced its new annual recurring bookings have increased an astounding 100 percent over the same period last year. As one of the only accounting technology providers to employ nearly 40 accountants on staff, LeaseQuery now serves more than 2,300 customers worldwide.

As the compliance deadlines pass for lease accounting, LeaseQuery’s unmatched in-house accounting expertise and dedication to product innovation continue to fulfill the industry’s demand for technology that goes beyond mandatory regulations.

Along with its tremendous growth, LeaseQuery has achieved a number of major milestones throughout the first half of 2022, including:

Expanded product offerings

While LeaseQuery’s lease accounting solution remains the cornerstone of the business, the company continues to add new products to support accounting and financial professionals’ unique needs, including:

The acquisition of Crowe Lease Accounting, now LeaseQuery for NetSuite, brings the expertise and support LeaseQuery is known for to a lease accounting solution built entirely in NetSuite.

Enhanced fund and modified accrual accounting help GASB entities easily allocate their leases and SBITAs across funds and create both modified accrual and conversion journal entries for GASB 34-compliant financial statements.

LeaseQuery Essential provides trusted compliance, support and reporting for organizations with up to 40 leases or SBITAs who need to balance value and service.

Amplified channel partner program efforts

LeaseQuery’s channel program has continued to experience massive growth throughout the first half of the year, fueled by several investments including the addition of Chief Revenue Officer, Joe Gruca, and critical partnerships with accounting firms like Cherry Bekaert, RSM and Grant Thornton. LeaseQuery partners play a key role in thought leadership, speaking at summits and on webinars to showcase their expertise in the accounting, finance and technology industries. The channel program also recently launched its LEASE Summit Road Show (first stop is in Atlanta on August 10, 2022) that will offer lease accounting training, CPE credits, valuable networking opportunities and more.

Recognized for technology innovation and both customer and employee satisfaction

After finishing 2021 strong with accolades including Inc. 5000, Deloitte 500 and several G2 Crowd recognitions, LeaseQuery has continued this momentum throughout the first half of 2022. Recognitions include:

Regular educational opportunities

LeaseQuery maintains its commitment to continuing education, hosting several webinars each month, most of which offer free CPE credits to attendees. Over the last six months, LeaseQuery accounting experts hosted 18 webinars and three summits, distributing 6,829 CPE credit hours to attendees. All webinar and summit recordings can be found here.

Additionally, the business continues its pledge to publish insightful thought leadership with notable blogs, helpful guides and reports, including its newest data-centric report, the 2022 Lease Benchmark Report.

Extensive employee offerings

With LeaseQuery’s employee count increasing by nearly 40% throughout the first half of 2022, employee opportunities continue to evolve as well. LeaseQuery introduced the LQ Flex program to allow employees to choose their own journey for in-office attendance, whether fully remote, hybrid or full-time. Most recently, the company also introduced the Pentaversary Program, rewarding five-year employees with a four-week paid sabbatical. These benefits, along with many others, contributed to LeaseQuery’s recognition as a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

“LeaseQuery’s journey has been nothing short of amazing,” said LeaseQuery CEO and founder, George Azih. “Combining our customer-first approach with our accounting expertise and advanced accounting platform, we are confident in LeaseQuery’s future and the impact we continue to have, not just by solving our customers’ complex accounting problems, but also by empowering our employees with valuable training and opportunities as they look to grow their own fintech careers.”

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 28,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core accounting solutions, which focus on easing mandatory compliance under ASC, IFRS, and GASB regulations, or explore additional accounting solutions. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

