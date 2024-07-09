LeaseLock Launches a Risk Management Alliance

The nation’s first, comprehensive, integrated suite of best-in-class risk management solutions for rental housing

By design, deposits guarantee substantial income loss and risk for rental housing. LeaseLock replaces deposits, removing barriers to housing and the hassle of deposit management, while offsetting inevitable write offs. LeaseLock clients improve cash flow, neutralize bad debt, and increase investor returns, all while satisfying renter expectations. Renters with and without affordability concerns choose Zero Deposit™.

Aptly has pioneered the most advanced fraud detection available, including real-time multi-source identity and income verification, delivering a screening suite that produces rapid and reliable leasing outcomes. Aptly’s modern workflows automate and accelerate application, screening and lease completion, providing renters with every benefit to gain housing.

ResidentRadius Deposit Cloud fully removes all deposit burden and compliance challenges by handling deposit administration and cash management. With Deposit Cloud, renters seamlessly enroll in Zero Deposit™, choosing a reasonable monthly payment over costly upfront deposits. By offering the options renters need and want, properties increase lead conversion while being protected from unpaid balances at move-out.

Get Covered offers a broad range of services, including renters’ insurance, pet insurance, and proprietary technology to ensure 100% compliance throughout a portfolio. Gap coverage automatically enrolls renters, removing administrative headaches for onsite teams and protecting properties from notable risk.

“LeaseLock and our strategic partners have established a distinctive risk management alliance, to deliver a seamless experience for renters, operators and investors of rental housing,” said Janine Steiner Jovanovic, CEO of LeaseLock. “The industry is tired of cobbling together programs that are falling short. Together, our premier solutions offer an integrated experience designed to produce the results the industry deserves.”

LeaseLock is the leading insurance technology provider for rental housing. Our AI powered underwriting, LeaseLock Shield™, predicts risk and optimizes coverage for each property and portfolio. Investors and operators gain smarter loss protection while accelerating leasing and minimizing regulatory and legal risk. With over $10 billion in leases insured, LeaseLock is reshaping the way properties manage financial risk while delivering significant benefits to renters. As an accredited GRESB partner, LeaseLock is dedicated to improving housing accessibility by removing financial barriers for renters while protecting against the risk of bad debt. Learn more at www.leaselock.com.

