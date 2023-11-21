LeanTaaS Announces Sixth Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

The Transform Summit features healthcare executives from leading systems who are reimagining operations with AI-powered solutions to generate ROI and close the staffing gap.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., the market leader in providing AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management, staffing, and patient flow software for health systems, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the sixth Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit will take place Dec. 5-6, 2023 and will offer attendees a dedicated event for infusion center leaders, Transform Infusion Center Operations Virtual Summit, on day two. With tight margins and staffing shortages continuing to impact care delivery, it’s critical for hospital decision makers to learn how to reshape operations with AI-powered solutions that unlock scarce capacity in operating rooms, inpatient bed units, and infusion centers.





At Transform, real-life case studies are presented that share how organizations are increasing patient access, optimizing expensive assets, closing the staffing gap, and delaying capital expenditures with cutting-edge AI/ML solutions. Health system leaders speaking at the summit are from Baptist Health Jacksonville, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Duke Health, Hartford HealthCare, Kaleida Health, Lee Health, Mayo Clinic, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Trinity Health New York, UCHealth, and University of Illinois Cancer Center. More than 5,000 virtual attendees will participate in the event to learn from their peers, and continuing education credits are available for many clinically-relevant learning sessions.

“In today’s healthcare environment, hospitals and health systems need to embrace disruptive technology to empower staff, expand access to care, and increase revenue — sustainably and at scale,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “Only AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are powerful enough to deliver the right recommendations to the right people at the right time. We’re very excited to be hosting our sixth Transform Hospital Operations Summit to showcase so many forward-thinking healthcare leaders who are achieving incredible outcomes and helping short-staffed teams do their jobs better.”

The two-day Transform Hospital Operations Summit features thought leadership sessions on mastering and deploying disruptive technologies, as well as dedicated perioperative and inpatient flow tracks. The one-day Transform Infusion Center Operations Summit examines how infusion centers can be catalysts for innovation, featuring an agenda ripe with case studies and best practices for cancer center leaders.

“Infusion centers across the country continue to experience increased demand for life-saving services, while nearly two out of three centers still struggle with staff shortages,” said Ashley Joseph, VP of Client Services, Infusion Centers at LeanTaaS. “The only way to accommodate patient demand in this highly constrained environment is to unlock capacity and resources through a combination of AI, automation, and change management. I’m thrilled we’re hosting the Transform Infusion Operations Summit so that cancer center leaders have a dedicated, collaborative, and thought-provoking forum to connect and jumpstart innovation initiatives.”

LeanTaaS provides AI-powered software solutions combined with lean principles to transform hospital operations and increase patient access for over 180+ health systems. LeanTaaS’ iQueue product suite unlocks hard-to-reach capacity in asset heavy areas of the hospital with its three solutions: iQueue for Operating Rooms, iQueue for Infusion Centers, and iQueue for Inpatient Flow. Each iQueue solution can be deployed remotely to drive better patient care through operational excellence by enabling dramatically more efficient use of resources and staff, shorter waiting times, faster discharges, and higher throughput. The iQueue suite powers over 800+ hospitals and centers across 5,100 ORs, 13,500 infusion chairs, and 19,500 inpatient beds. On average, LeanTaaS customers see an annual impact of performing 30-50 more cases per OR per year and generating an additional $20k/infusion chair and $10k/inpatient bed annually.

Transform registration is free for all attendees. To register and learn more about the sessions and speakers that will be featured at the Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit, view the conference agenda here. To learn more about how infusion center operations can be transformed with AI, visit the Transform Infusion Center Operations Virtual Summit agenda here.

For up-to-date information on the latest Transform activity, follow LeanTaaS on LinkedIn and X for ongoing conference updates. Official event hashtags include #LeanTaaSTransform.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 180 health systems across the nation, which rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with an office in Charlotte, NC. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

LeanTaaS Media

Kate Soden



leantaas@pancomm.com