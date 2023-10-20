Home Business Wire Leafly to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023
Leafly to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after market close on November 9, 2023. On that day Leafly will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.


Webcast and Conference Call Information

Leafly will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Leafly’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.leafly.com.

The live call may be accessed via telephone at (833) 470-1428 toll-free domestically. Please reference conference ID: #065993. An archived version of the webcast will be available from the same website after the call.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Contacts

Investors
Stacie Clements

IR@leafly.com

Media
Josh deBerge

Josh.deberge@leafly.com

