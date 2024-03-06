Home Business Wire Leafly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Leafly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2024

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFLY), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, after market close on March 28, 2024. On that day Leafly will host a webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Webcast Details

  • What: Leafly Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Webcast
  • When: March 28, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events section of Leafly’s Investor Relations website, https://investor.leafly.com/

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Source: Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Investors
ir@leafly.com

Media

pr@leafly.com

