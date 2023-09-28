Leafly Named Best B2C Cannabis Technology Platform

The recognition was announced at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, hailed as the world’s premier cannabis investing and finance event

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly, one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, was named “Best Cannabis Tech Platform: B2C” as part of the 2nd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Awards. The yearly awards spotlight the standout trailblazers, advocates and innovators of the cannabis industry to celebrate their commendable achievements.





Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, says this recognition is a testament to the focus and dedication of Leafly’s talented team, and ongoing investments to further establish Leafly as the one-stop-shop for consumers to connect with licensed retailers and brands in their area.

“Leafly has long been the trusted source for millions of consumers looking to find and buy legal cannabis,” she said. “We are proud to have built and been recognized for a platform that provides an easy, end-to-end shopping experience from discovery to checkout; one that empowers both consumers at every experience level and retailers in neighborhoods nationwide.”

“In the growing cannabis space, every company strives to connect with its customers. Leafly does this at the highest level by providing users with invaluable insights, research and more,” said Jason Raznick, Benzinga CEO.

Leafly’s comprehensive and user-friendly platform serves as a one-stop destination for all things cannabis. Consumers use Leafly to make informed decisions about their purchases, browse local retailer menus, read reviews from other users, and place an order for pick-up or delivery.

Leafly focuses on leveraging data to demystify cannabis. The company has one of the largest cannabis strains databases in the world with more than 6,000 entries, more than 1 million consumer reviews and a deep content catalog of more than 11,000 pieces of educational content.

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Their powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

About the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference holds the distinction of being the globe’s largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance gathering. It proudly boasts representation from over 80% of the cannabis industry’s market capitalization. Offering attendees unmatched networking opportunities and access to private deals, Benzinga continues to be the go-to platform for cannabis industry insights and collaborations. For more insights and future events, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference.

