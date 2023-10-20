Leafly Celebrates 3rd Annual International Budtenders Day

The holiday honors the invaluable contributions of budtenders and the pivotal role they play in educating and empowering customers as they explore the benefits of cannabis

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, is proud to celebrate the 3rd Annual International Budtenders Day, taking place on October 20th, 2023.





Leafly’s International Budtenders Day is the only holiday that acknowledges the often overlooked workforce in the cannabis industry. Budtenders are the knowledgeable and approachable experts who guide consumers in finding the right cannabis products for their individual needs. Their expertise is instrumental in shaping positive experiences and ensuring the success of the cannabis industry.

In celebration of this year’s International Budtenders Day, Leafly conducted a nationwide survey of budtenders, giving them a platform to highlight favorite strains and flower producers from their local markets. The survey responses will help inform Leafly’s first annual Budtenders’ Choice Awards and will be unveiled later this year, along with Leafly’s Strain of the Year.

To add an extra layer of excitement, Leafly awarded $1,000 to three lucky budtenders chosen at random from the survey respondents. The announcement of the recipients will be broadcast live during a webinar on October 20th.

“Budtenders are the face of the cannabis industry. They are expected to understand cannabis at the deepest level, while also having the service and communication skills necessary to explain those complexities to customers as they seek cannabis for various reasons,” said Josh deBerge, Vice President of Brand & Communications for Leafly.

“Budtenders’ unwavering commitment to consumer education and fostering positive cannabis experiences is something we share at Leafly and we are excited every year to celebrate the work they do. We can’t wait to highlight their favorite strains and producers, and look forward to presenting the Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2023 Awards later this year.”

About Leafly

Leafly is the world’s leading destination to learn about, find, and order cannabis. Millions of people use Leafly’s award-winning app to discover and find the cannabis that’s right for them based on reported effects, feelings, and reviews of thousands of marijuana strains. The dispensary finder and weed maps help users find nearby legal cannabis for their medical or adult-use needs.

Contacts

Callie Driehorst



PR@leafly.com