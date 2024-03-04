Leading the Way Forward: 1VALET Introduces Its New CEO

MARKHAM, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#propertymanagement–1VALET, a leading Canadian company in the field of intelligent building operating systems, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sophie Boulanger as CEO. She succeeds founder Jean-Pierre Poulin, who, in turn, assumes the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.









This appointment marks a major milestone for the company as it heads towards full growth mode and gears up to seize new opportunities on a global scale. With an impressive track record spanning 20 years of experience, Sophie brings solid expertise in strategic planning and retail operations, as well as an undeniable passion for innovation and business growth.

Prior to joining 1VALET, Sophie Boulanger served as co-founder and CEO of BonLook for over 10 years, a company that revolutionized the optical industry by offering high-quality prescription glasses at affordable prices. Under her leadership, BonLook experienced rapid growth, expanding from an online presence to opening multiple physical stores. In just 4 years, 37 stores were opened across five Canadian provinces. With a workforce of over 400 employees, BonLook quickly established itself in the optical industry, demonstrating Sophie’s ability to lead in an ever-changing environment. Notably, BonLook was recognized twice on the Globe & Mail’s list of the fastest-growing companies in Canada (#35 in 2019 and #123 in 2020), and Sophie herself was honored with the esteemed “Young Entrepreneur 2019” award from the Conseil du Patronat du Québec.

Her agile leadership and ability to quickly adapt to changing market needs have been key assets in this evolution, while her experience in business transformation and product development gives her a unique perspective on creating value for customers.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Sophie to 1VALET,” declares Jean-Pierre Poulin, who will shift from CEO to Executive Chairman to spearhead strategic development endeavours. “ I have full confidence handing her the reins: her proficiency in supply chains, international experience along with managing growing businesses makes her ideally suited to lead 1VALET into its next phase of growth.”

Through the Internet of Things (IoT), 1VALET offers innovative solutions that harness the connectivity of systems in buildings, thus opening up a world of opportunities in energy efficiency, comfort, surveillance, and security.

“ I am thrilled to join 1VALET as the new CEO,” says Sophie Boulanger. “ It’s a privilege to contribute to the growth of this rapidly expanding company, fueled by the exceptional talents and dedication of its team. The undeniable quality of 1VALET’s technology offers the most turnkey and reliable solution on the market. I look forward to harnessing the collective strength of our team to drive continued growth and uphold the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet our customers’ needs.”

Sophie holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, as well as a Masters in Fashion and Design Management from SDA Bocconi in Milan. She is currently completing the Owner President Manager (OPM) program at Harvard Business School (OPM61 – 2022 to 2024).

About 1VALET

1VALET is a leading smart Building Operating System that integrates IoT technologies to better connect residents to their community, and easily convert multi-family buildings into connected smart communities. By centralizing building systems into one web-based dashboard and empowering tenants with a leading Resident App, 1VALET helps enhance resident engagement, increase NOI, and create safer, smarter communities.

