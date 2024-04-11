Leading Staking Platform Kiln Introduces 1-Click Restaking and AVS Delegation

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading enterprise-grade staking platform Kiln, announces the release of their 1-click restaking feature, through the Kiln dApp. In an industry first, anyone using Kiln’s dApp will be able to easily restake and delegate batches of 32ETH or liquid staking tokens with a single click from the same interface. Restaking allows users to generate additional rewards on their staked ETH, by using their staked ETH to secure other decentralized protocols. As the largest independent operator on Ethereum with $5b of ETH staked and one the largest staking protocols in the market, Kiln is primed to lead this jump in restaking technologies.





With the recent mainnet launch of EigenLayer, Kiln users now have the option to delegate to the Kiln operator, which is running all major Actively Validated Services (AVS). By opting for Kiln’s AVSs strategy, Kiln dApp users benefit from more intuitive restaking portfolio management.

Laszlo Szabo, Kiln co-founder and CEO reacted to the announcement saying: “We are very excited about this new development. It allows for a seamless and more user-friendly restaking experience by further allowing Kiln customers to restake in a permissionless manner using Kiln dApp. Allowing users to restake without traditional hurdles and account connectivity hassles is a key part of our vision to democratize value creation and access to restaking.”

With a straightforward wallet connection, Kiln users can initiate staking and restaking activities through the Kiln dApp. The Kiln dApp simplifies the restaking process, eliminating the need for users to navigate third-party apps to create their EigenPod, delegate to AVSs, and unstake.

Kiln became the first staking provider to offer 1-click native restaking directly integrated into its dashboard for its institutional customers at the end of January. In the upcoming months, Kiln will enable EigenLayer for Kiln On-Chain Staking Pool customers. This integration will allow users to restake from any amount, eliminating the 32 ETH minimum threshold and democratizing restaking access.

The launch of 1-click Restaking follows the recent close of Kiln’s $17M funding round led by 1kx and the opening of its APAC Headquarters in Singapore. Learn more about Kiln’s restaking, EigenLayer and the upcoming AVSs on our podcast Kiln Rendez-Vous Eigenlayer AVS Edition and Kiln.fi.

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading enterprise-grade staking platform, enabling institutional customers to stake assets, and to whitelabel staking functionality into their offering. Kiln runs validators on all major PoS blockchains, with over $8b of stake under management and over 4% of the Ethereum network, running on a multi-cloud, multi-region infrastructure. Kiln also provides a validator-agnostic suite of products for fully automated deployment of validators, reporting and commission management, enabling custodians, wallets and exchanges to streamline staking operations across providers. Kiln is SOC2 Type 2 certified.

