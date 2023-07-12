Leading Release of Information and HIM Services Company Appoints New CFO and SVP of Human Resources to Support Projected Growth

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verisma, a pioneer and industry leader in Release of Information (ROI) and Health Information Management (HIM) services, proudly announces the addition of two highly accomplished executives to its leadership team. The company welcomes Maneesh Agarwal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Julie Redar as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Their strategic appointments are indicative of Verisma’s commitment to sustained growth and organizational excellence.





Verisma has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of the healthcare industry, providing innovative solutions that streamline the management and exchange of sensitive medical information. As the company gears up for its next phase of expansion after a recent merger with ScanSTAT Technologies, Mr. Agarwal and Ms. Redar bring with them extensive expertise and a shared vision to drive financial and human resources strategies in alignment with the company’s goals.

Maneesh Agarwal, an accomplished financial strategist, joins Verisma with a proven track record of successfully leading high-growth organizations. With over two decades of experience in FP&A, controllership, M&A, business integration, private equity investments/exits, treasury, and legal and risk management, Mr. Agarwal has consistently delivered exceptional results by driving operational efficiency. “I am thrilled to join Verisma and be part of its ambitious growth trajectory,” said Mr. Agarwal. “By leveraging our financial resources effectively, we will propel the company forward and enhance its position as an industry leader.” Mr. Agarwal graduated with accounting and business degrees from Delhi University. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) graduate.

Julie Redar, a seasoned HR executive, brings more than 25 years of experience in cultivating high-performing workforces and fostering an employee-centric culture. Having held senior HR positions at renowned organizations, Ms. Redar has a proven ability to drive strategic initiatives, talent acquisition, and development programs that contribute to overall business success. “I am excited to join Verisma and play a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s human capital strategy. By fostering a culture of excellence and empowerment, we will attract, develop, and retain top-tier talent, enabling us to achieve remarkable results,” Ms. Redar said. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Truman State University and an MBA from St. Ambrose University.

Maneesh Agarwal and Julie Redar will work closely with Verisma’s visionary CEO, Marty McKenna, and the existing leadership team to drive the company’s strategic growth objectives. Their combined expertise will bolster financial performance, optimize operations, and cultivate a thriving workforce, positioning Verisma for continued success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

About Verisma

Verisma® makes it easier for healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical practices to manage health information. Our technology-enabled Release of Information solutions promise to put patients first while reducing errors, turnaround time, and expense. With our full suite of HIM services, including inbound document management, chart abstractions, patient forms completion, prior authorizations, referrals, and more, you can reduce time spent on administrative tasks and focus on what matters most: delivering the best patient care. Built on the principles of truth and accuracy, Verisma is a trusted partner with flexible service models that blend seamlessly with the needs of your existing team. Learn more at Verisma.com.

