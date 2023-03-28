Leading Longshore Workers’ Comp Provider Selects CLARA Analytics to Improve Adjuster Productivity

American Equity Underwriters Leverages CLARA Artificial Intelligence

MOBILE, Ala. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), an Amwins Group company, the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance for waterfront employers, has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as their partner in a new initiative that will use advanced technology to help adjusters achieve better results, more efficiently, for the employers who partner with AEU.

As the program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA), AEU helps waterfront employers (ALMA members) improve safety, reduce risk, and get injured longshore workers the care they need. The company will implement CLARA’s Optics and Triage modules, which automate the extraction of key information from claims documents and deliver AI-driven insights to monitor medical claims and proactively manage risk.

The Optics module uses natural language processing (NLP) to transcribe and extract information from medical records and legal demands, highlighting relevant details about individual workers’ compensation claims. CLARA’s Triage module helps adjusters to promptly identify high-risk casualty claims and flag them for proactive resolution. That leads to optimal medical outcomes for injured parties, it gets workers back on the job quickly, and reduces overall claim costs.

CLARA’s AI solutions can natively integrate into the Origami Risk claims platform, a cloud-based, end-to-end claims management solution. AEU is adopting these integration capabilities between CLARA and Origami Risk as part of this venture to enable improved adjuster productivity and claims outcomes for AEU’s customers.

“At AEU, we’re always looking for ways to better serve our members and their injured workers,” said Adele Hapworth, CEO of AEU. “CLARA’s AI platform is already delivering impressive ROI for workers’ compensation carriers. We see it as a great fit for AEU as well. CLARA’s products will help us improve efficiency and ultimately reduce claims costs for our members. This is a proven path to making AI work for us.”

AEU’s customer-centric vision is central to CLARA’s mission. The topic will be explored in an upcoming panel in which CLARA is participating at the 4th annual InsurTech Spring Conference in New York. The presentation, “Improving Customer Experience with Better Claims Collaboration,” takes place on March 30.

“AEU is recognized as a leader in USL&H coverage,” said Heather H. Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics. “That’s due in large part to their intensively customer-first philosophy. In that respect, they’re a perfect fit with CLARA, which provides AI tools that not only drive productivity but also better outcomes for all parties. CLARA Triage helps adjusters focus on the claims that need attention while CLARA Optics significantly reduces document review time. These AI tools allow adjusters more time to focus on an injured worker’s needs to help them return to health faster. We look forward to collaborating with AEU.”

To learn more about CLARA Analytics, visit https://claraanalytics.com/.

About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

With headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. serves as program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd., a group self-insurance fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor for waterfront employers in all 50 states under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. AEU provides best-in-class services including claims handling, loss control, longshore consulting, and other support. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com. Follow AEU on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for commercial insurance carriers and self-insured organizations. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CLARA Analytics, American Equity Underwriters, CLARA Optics, CLARA Triage, Origami Risk, Amwins Group, American Longshore Mutual Association, InsurTechNY, longshore, waterfront employers, commercial insurance, workers comp, workers compensation, claims optimization, claims adjusters, insurance, artificial intelligence, AI as a service, AI, AIaaS, data science, predictive analytics, machine learning, insurtech, insuretech, claims, litigation, claims management

Contacts

Dottie O’Rourke, for CLARA Analytics



TECHMarket Communications



650-344-1260



CLARAAnalytics@techmarket.com