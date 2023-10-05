Leading ITAD Services Provider and E-Waste Recycler ERI Joins Cleantech Leaders Roundtable

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLTR—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has officially been named a member of the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CLTR).

A 501(c)(4) nonprofit, CTLR’s mission is to strategically convene a diverse group of investors and entrepreneurs for the purpose of idea sharing, building a supportive and collegial fellowship and driving thought leadership on issues surrounding cleantech and climatetech. CTLR serves as a platform for connecting its members with one another and also supports members in engaging in meaningful dialogues focused on decarbonization, the energy transition, and climate adaptation solutions. Membership is by invitation only.

“Cleantech Leaders Roundtable is thrilled to welcome ERI as a new member of our organization,” said Andrea Luecke, CTLR’s Executive Director. “As the nation’s most prominent private community of cleantech and climatetech leaders, we know that having ERI’s participation and involvement will only enhance our membership.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be welcomed as members alongside other great cleantech organizations at the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable,” said ERI’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Shegerian. “We’re proud to be bringing carbon neutral, state-of-the-art ITAD and electronics recycling services nationwide, and are excited to engage in dialogue and discuss best practices with likeminded organizations who share our sustainability and circular economy mission.”

With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

Learn more about CTLR at cleantechleaders.org

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com