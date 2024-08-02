Leading Insurer Awards Verint $4.5 Million Contract to Deploy AI-Powered Bots

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a leading insurance company awarded Verint a $4.5 million contract over three years. They will use the Verint bots to increase CX automation and deliver AI business outcomes across their contact center of 3,000 agents.





The insurer is looking to increase agent capacity and elevate CX across three business units. They will deploy multiple AI-powered Verint bots including the Exact Transcription Bot, Knowledge Automation Bot, Coaching Bot, Interaction Wrap Up Bot and Data Insights Bot. These bots will initially be deployed across 600 agents in one business unit with plans to extend to the other business units and remaining agents in the near future. The insurer expects Verint’s solution to pay for itself in under six months and increase the usage volume of the AI-powered bots over time.

“AI is reshaping the insurance landscape and creating new opportunities to increase CX automation now,” says Verint’s Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. “Around the world, insurance brands are leveraging Verint’s AI-powered bots and reporting strong AI business outcomes, creating more capacity in the contact center and elevating the customer experience.”

Visit Verint Open Platform for more information.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

